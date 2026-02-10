Arunachal: KVK Anjaw Distributes Fruit Saplings in Vibrant Village

ANJAW — The Krishi Vigyan Kendra Anjaw organised a two-day “Training-cum-Input Distribution Programme of Kiwi, Plum and Pomegranate Saplings” under the Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) Project from February 9 to 10, 2026, at Bada Kundan village.

The programme saw participation from 20 farmers, rural youths, public representatives and members of self-help groups from several villages of the district. Farmers from Bada Kundan, Chota Kundan, Kibithoo, Dhanbari, Mushai and Chirak villages were provided with horticultural inputs. Each participating farmer received between 90 and 120 saplings, including 30–40 kiwi, 30–40 plum and 30–40 pomegranate saplings.

Officials said the initiative aims to improve farmers’ livelihoods by promoting the scientific cultivation of high-value fruit crops suited to the agro-climatic conditions of Anjaw district.

Addressing the participants, Mr. Satveer Yadav delivered a technical session on scientific cultivation practices of kiwi, plum and pomegranate. His lecture covered site selection, pit digging, planting techniques, irrigation management, training and pruning methods, harvesting practices and insect–pest management. He highlighted the income-generating potential of these fruits and stressed the need to create awareness among farmers and rural youths to adopt horticulture-based diversification.

Er. Ugarsain Sangwan, Subject Matter Specialist (Land and Water Management Engineering), spoke on the importance of mulching in horticultural crops. He explained that mulching helps conserve soil moisture, regulate soil temperature and control erosion, which is particularly crucial in the region due to water scarcity during the winter months.

Dr. Debasis Sasmal, Senior Scientist and Head of KVK Anjaw, said that the climatic conditions of the district are favourable for kiwi, plum and pomegranate cultivation. He urged farmers to adopt scientific practices to enhance productivity and maximise returns from horticultural crops.

Officials noted that the programme forms part of broader efforts to strengthen sustainable agriculture and enhance income opportunities in remote tribal areas under the Vibrant Village initiative.