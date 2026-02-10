Arunachal: Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 Held at Sapapu Circle

SAPAPU — The first-ever Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 programme was successfully conducted at Pakke Middle School with the objective of delivering essential government services directly to residents of the Sapapu Circle.

The programme was coordinated under the supervision of Yomgam Marde, In-charge Circle Officer, Khenewa. Officials said the event witnessed enthusiastic participation from people of Sapapu Circle and nearby areas, who accessed multiple government services at a single platform.

A wide range of services were provided during the outreach programme. The Circle Administration issued Birth, Death and Permanent Resident Certificates, while the Agriculture Department distributed agricultural items and equipment. Banking services, including opening of bank accounts, were facilitated on site.

The Community Development Block, Khenewa, collected MGNREGA-related forms, while the Audit and Pension Department assisted beneficiaries with pension-related documentation. Aadhaar enrolment services were provided by the Statistics Department.

Healthcare services formed a key component of the programme, with the Medical Department conducting TB, HIV, blood sugar screening and other basic health check-ups. The Police Department carried out fire safety demonstrations, and additional services and forms were made available by the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) and other departments.

Officials described the programme as effective in ensuring timely and efficient service delivery, particularly for residents of remote areas who otherwise face difficulties accessing government offices.

The programme was attended by Madam Minu Waii Beyong, Zilla Parishad Member (ZPM) 13-Khenewa, who interacted with beneficiaries and encouraged community participation. Her involvement, officials said, contributed to the smooth execution and overall success of the outreach initiative.

Authorities stated that Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen grassroots governance and bring public services closer to citizens in rural and remote regions.