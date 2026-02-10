Arunachal

Arunachal: Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 Held at Sapapu Circle

The first-ever Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 programme at Sapapu Circle brought multiple government services to residents through a single-window outreach camp.

Last Updated: 10/02/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal: Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 Held at Sapapu Circle

SAPAPU — The first-ever Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 programme was successfully conducted at Pakke Middle School with the objective of delivering essential government services directly to residents of the Sapapu Circle.

The programme was coordinated under the supervision of Yomgam Marde, In-charge Circle Officer, Khenewa. Officials said the event witnessed enthusiastic participation from people of Sapapu Circle and nearby areas, who accessed multiple government services at a single platform.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

A wide range of services were provided during the outreach programme. The Circle Administration issued Birth, Death and Permanent Resident Certificates, while the Agriculture Department distributed agricultural items and equipment. Banking services, including opening of bank accounts, were facilitated on site.

Also Read- KVK Anjaw Distributes Fruit Saplings in Vibrant Village

The Community Development Block, Khenewa, collected MGNREGA-related forms, while the Audit and Pension Department assisted beneficiaries with pension-related documentation. Aadhaar enrolment services were provided by the Statistics Department.

Healthcare services formed a key component of the programme, with the Medical Department conducting TB, HIV, blood sugar screening and other basic health check-ups. The Police Department carried out fire safety demonstrations, and additional services and forms were made available by the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) and other departments.

Also Read- PM SHRI School Students Visit ICAR Centre in Basar

Officials described the programme as effective in ensuring timely and efficient service delivery, particularly for residents of remote areas who otherwise face difficulties accessing government offices.

The programme was attended by Madam Minu Waii Beyong, Zilla Parishad Member (ZPM) 13-Khenewa, who interacted with beneficiaries and encouraged community participation. Her involvement, officials said, contributed to the smooth execution and overall success of the outreach initiative.

Authorities stated that Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen grassroots governance and bring public services closer to citizens in rural and remote regions.

Tags
Last Updated: 10/02/2026
1 minute read
WATCH AIGEET

Related Articles

Indian Delegation Arrives in Colombo for Buddha Relics

Indian Delegation Arrives in Colombo for Buddha Relics

Arunachal: Pema Khandu Opens Tsari Taksing Monastery in Upper Subansiri

Arunachal: Pema Khandu Opens Tsari Taksing Monastery in Upper Subansiri

Arunachal: CAU Pasighat Hosts Maize Pest Management Programme

Arunachal: CAU Pasighat Hosts Maize Pest Management Programme

HU VC Prakash Divakaran Conferred Higher Education Honour

HU VC Prakash Divakaran Conferred Higher Education Honour

Arunachal: Meeting Held on Demarcation of Ziro Municipal Area

Arunachal: Meeting Held on Demarcation of Ziro Municipal Area

Arunachal: Farmers Trained on Bio-fortified Rice Varieties in Tawang

Arunachal: Farmers Trained on Bio-fortified Rice Varieties in Tawang

Arunachal: AI Explorer Training Begins in Roing School Students

Arunachal: AI Explorer Training Begins in Roing School Students

Arunachal: Prison Legal Aid Clinic Inaugurated at Sub-Jail Pasighat

Arunachal: Prison Legal Aid Clinic Inaugurated at Sub-Jail Pasighat

Arunachal: ICAR Focuses on Sustainable Hill Agriculture in West Siang

Arunachal: ICAR Focuses on Sustainable Hill Agriculture in West Siang

Arunachal: Lower Subansiri ZPC Holds First Coordination Meet

Arunachal: Lower Subansiri ZPC Holds First Coordination Meet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button