Itanagar: Donyi Polo Mission School for the Hearing and Visually Impaired celebrated Foundation day

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) and Anagha Parnaik participated in the Foundation Day celebration of Donyi Polo Mission School for the Hearing and Visually Impaired, Chimpu, Itanagar on 15th October 2023.

The Governor, who was impressed by the students, assured to strengthen their aspirations. He said that with better grooming and upbringing, the students can compete with other children as they have huge potential.

The Governor exhorted the students to work hard and do well in life. He said that Raj Bhavan will take initiatives to provide the children better exposure and life experience to make them proud citizens of the country.

The Governor assured furniture, including study tables and chairs for the students on the occasion.

The Governor commended Gegong Apang and Donyi Polo Mission for the humane service to humanity which he said is parallel to none. He appreciated all the people associated with the school for their noble task.

The Governor conferred excellence in academic awards to Master Bengia Rajput and Miss Biri Aja of Class IX, Miss Jyoti Kumari of Class V and Master Susanth Boro of Class I on the occasion.

He also conferred the awards for excellence in vocational training to Miss Challick Wangsu (Weaving) and Miss Hobi Yal (Tailoring). For excellence in extracurricular activities, the Governor conferred awards to Miss Angel Diven (Dancing), Master Jhon Tachang (Music), Master Mebo Medo (Singing), Master Lindum Tana and Miss Khoda Yana (Social Service), Master Jame Tawe and Miss Viki Rachael (Games & Sports) and Miss Ome Minam Tamut (Painting).

The Governor also felicitated Ms M. Mishra, daughter of late Prem Kumar Mishra, Founder Principal, on behalf of her father who served as head of the institute from 15th October 1990 to 1st October 2006.

Chairman, Donyi Polo Mission and former Chief Minister Gegong Apang, also spoke on the occasion. Principal, Donyi Polo Mission School for Hearing and Visually Impaired, Chimpu, Shri H. Sharma, briefed about the institute and its achievements.

Principal Secretary, Finance, Planning & Investment, Health & Family Welfare etc. cum Chairman, APSSB Dr. Sharat Chauhan, former MLA Nima Tsering, Vice Chairman, Donyi Polo Mission, Dr. Okeng Apang and special guests and invitees along with teachers, instructors, tutors, alumni of the school and students participated in the celebration. The differently abled students of the institute presented a cultural programme, which included patriotic song and dance and pantomime.

In their maiden visit to the institute, the Governor interacted with the students, both hearing and visually impaired. They also interacted with the alumni of the school. The Governor saw the various special activities, including the products of the Waste Paper Recycling Vocational Unit run by the students of the school as part of their vocational training programme.

The school has 124 students including 24 visually impaired.