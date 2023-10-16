Arunachal: weeklong Block Level School Meet in Mukto AC begins

ADVERTISMENT
JANG- The weeklong Block Level School Meet for Upper Primary Schools, Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools in 3-Mukto Assembly Constituency commenced today at the Govt Higher Secondary School, Jang School Ground with great fervour.

In his inspiring address to the students, Tsering Tashi emphasized the significance of discipline and the need to distance oneself from the perils of drugs and tobacco.

He encouraged the young minds to be sincere and dedicated in their studies, underscoring the importance of making their parents proud.

The event saw the presence of distinguished guests including ZPC Tawang Leki Gombu, ADC Jang, and various Officers, Public Leaders from Tawang and Jang-Thingbu Blocks.

Their attendance added a sense of community and support to the event, showcasing the united commitment for the betterment of education in the region.

Altogether, 19 schools of the constituency are participating in the inter-school meet, wherein students will compete in various sports and literary competitions.

DDSE Tawang Hridar Phuntsok extended heartfelt thanks to the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu and MLA Tawang Tsering Tashi for generously sponsoring the meet.

The week long School Meet promises to be an exciting and enriching experience for students, fostering a culture of academic excellence and personal growth. It exemplifies the region’s dedication to nurturing the talents of its youths and shaping a brighter future.

