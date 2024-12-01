Arunachal: Eagle Nest FC wins Tissa Futsal League

DOIMUKH- The 1st edition of the Tissa Futsal League concluded in thrilling fashion as Eagle Nest FC emerged victorious, defeating Mehao FC 5-2 in the final played here at T-Club turf on Sunday. Organised under the theme “Play Hard, Protect Harder – Save Wildlife,” the league brought together six dynamic teams viz., Namdapha FC, Daying Ering FC, Eagle Nest FC, Mehao FC, Pakke FC, and Patkai FC to promote both sportsmanship and wildlife conservation.

Dupjang Lepcha of Mehao FC was adjudged as the Player of the League, while Pranjit Doley of Eagle Nest FC claimed the Top Scorer title with an impressive tally of seven goals, including a hat-trick in the final. The Best Goalkeeper award went to Wanghian Hakun of Eagle Nest FC for his exceptional performance throughout the league.

The league, which kicked off on November 29 last, witnessed the participation of 55 players, with 43 registered for the auction held prior to the beginning of the tourney. The tournament was structured into two groups, with teams battling it out for the top spot in their respective pools. The finalists were determined based on their points tally in the group stage. Eagle Nest FC showcased their resilience and skill, ultimately securing their place as champions of the inaugural league.

The final match was graced by distinguished guests namely, Lulu Tagru, President of RGURSF, Rano Dubi, Vice President of RGURSF, Mige Kambu, Chairman, Tissa Halls of Residence, Koncho Tashi, Former Assistant Manager, Indian Futsal Team, Tai Hali, Senior Football Player, Rolf Hotz, a scholar from Australia.

In addition, Ph.D. holders from Tissa Halls of Residence, Rajiv Gandhi University were honoured for their academic achievements, including: Dr. Apo Bagang, Dr. Shriprakash Pal, Dr. Tenzin Chopel, Dr. Mrinal Jyoti Sharma, Dr. Tani Checke, Dr. Panjang Abo, Dr. Saddam Iraqui, Dr. Ringshar Narzary, and Dr. Benny Sebastian during the event.

On the occasion, Bronze medallist Taje Pali, who shone at the 1st North East Para Sports Meet in Badminton, was also felicitated.