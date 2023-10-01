Arunachal: SBTC, TRIHMS jointly observe National Voluntary Blood Donation Day

ITANAGAR- The National Voluntary Blood Donation Day ( NVBDD) was observed by the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC) in collaboration with Blood Centre TRIHMS on 1st Oct’ 2023 with the theme Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often.” In align with Seva Pakhwada and Ayushman Bhavah Campaign.

DC Capital Talo Potom graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and Kani Nada Maling ,President Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Socisty (APWWS), Itanagar as the guest of honour. The Reigning Mr.Arunachal and Rubaru Mr.India,Mr.National Universe ,Tachang Phassang was the motivational speaker at the event.

Also Read- NSS unit of DNGC organizes mega blood donation camp

During the event, SBTC Deputy Director Dr Joram Khopey spoke about “the status of blood centres and improvement of blood services in Arunachal Pradesh.” And appeal all stakeholder to particiate in this life saving movement.

Mr. Arunachal Tachang Phassang urged the youths to actively participate in voluntary blood donation and other social activities and lead a healthy lifestyle.

Social Work Department, RGU performed spectacular skit on awareness about blood donation.

APWWS President Kani Nada Malling spoke about the importance of women’s participation in the field of Voluntary Blood Donation.

DC Talo Potom lauded the participants of the even and encouraged CBOs and other stakeholders to actively participate in voluntary blood donation drives in the state.

Five blood DONOR organisations who did exemplary services in the field of voluntary blood donation in the state were felicitated on this day:

Arunachal Life Saving Foundation

NSS unit, SFS college Aalo

Jain Charitable Society

Alumni Students Union of Govt.Hr.Sec school, Chayang Tajo

NSS unit, Government Horticulture College, Pasighat.

Also Read- Rajiv Gandhi University observed cleanliness drive

The program was attended by various CBOs, NGOs, Student Community like Tani Supung Dukung ( apex council of Apatani tribes), NSS unit from RGU, Don Bosco college, Students from Arunodaya Govt. Higher Secondary School, MSW student from RGU, Arunachal Women Welfare Society, student from Binny Yanga Women College Lekhi and many individuals

Altogether 44 unit of blood were collected.