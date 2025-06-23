ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: 56 Infantry Division GOC Calls on Arunachal Pradesh Governor

The meeting focused on the security situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), civil-military cooperation, and joint welfare and outreach initiatives.

ITANAGAR- Major General Vivek Bakshi, General Officer Commanding of the 56 Infantry Division, called on Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.), at Raj Bhavan. The meeting focused on the security situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), civil-military cooperation, and joint welfare and outreach initiatives.

The Governor lauded the Indian Army’s commitment to safeguarding the state’s borders and maintaining peace in sensitive areas. He emphasized the importance of schemes like the Vibrant Villages Programme, noting that their success relies on strong collaboration between military and civil agencies.

Lt. Gen. Parnaik urged the Army to actively engage with the youth through school interactions, motivational talks, and awareness campaigns about careers in the armed forces.

He stressed that such initiatives would foster patriotism and offer meaningful opportunities, especially in remote border areas.

The Governor also discussed the welfare of ex-servicemen and Veer Naris, advocating for more job fairs, medical camps, and pension outreach efforts in far-flung districts.

Major General Bakshi assured the Governor of the Army’s continued support in promoting security, development, and community welfare across the state.

