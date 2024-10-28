Arunachal: Papum Pare emerges overall champion of Para Games 2024

YUPIA- Papum Pare District emerged as the overall champion of the Para Games 2024; winning a total of 28 gold, 26 silver, and 13 bronze medals in the games held at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Doimukh, from 25th to 27th October 2024.

The Deputy Director of School Education Papum Pare held a special program to honor the victorious participants of the recently concluded 3rd State Level Para Games 2024 at the office of the DDSE on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion T.T. Tara congratulated the athletes on their remarkable achievements, stating that their victories are a testament of their capabilities.

“I am proud of your success in overcoming challenges. Keep this positive spirit and never underestimate your abilities.” The DDSE further encouraged.

Tara also thanked the Paralympics Association of Arunachal for providing opportunities to showcase the talents of the differently- abled individuals and urged them to appeal to the government for establishing ‘Activity Centers’ for talented differently- abled athletes in every district.

President Para Olympic Association of Arunachal Nabam James, while congratulating the winners, expressed gratitude to the officials of DDSE Yupia for their cooperation and for sending a huge contingent to the event. He assured attendees that the association will work to organize better events in the future.

He further emphasized the need for the government to focus on providing sports activities at the district level for differently-abled students, in line with the Annual Sports Meet and other events under the Department of Education.

“This will help us identify and nurture talented children for participation at both national and state levels,” he added.

The program was also attended by Techi Sonu, General Secretary of the Paralympics Association of Arunachal, along with various officers and staff from the DDSE office and the participants.