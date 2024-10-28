Arunachal: Banned Tobacco products seized from Yupia and Nyorch Markets

YUPIA- District Administration seized various banned Tobacco products from shops at Yupia and Nyorch markets on Monday during a checking drive as a part of ‘Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 2.0’.

District Administration Papum Pare led by Miss Mary Bui, CO-cum-Town Magistrate, Yupia and Tai Arun, Trade Development Officer, Yupia has conducted surprise checking of shops at Yupia and Nyorch Market to check illegal trade activities specially to check the illegal selling of cigarette and other tobacco products as a part of ongoing nationwide ‘Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 2.0’.

During the checking, many unauthorized items like tobacco products, petrol, local made liquor, unauthorized firecrackers and gambling items etc were sized and the shopkeepers selling them were penalized.

Both the general public and shopkeepers were sensitized on COTPA 2003 and the objectives of the‘Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 2.0’.

Later, all the seized items were disposed of at the premises of DC Office in the presence of Mrs Dani Rikang, EAC Hq.

Also Read- Cabinet approves renaming of SIC to ABC and Naharlagun RS to Itanagar RS

This exercise of surprise checking and awareness on ill effects of tobacco consumption on youths by District Administration will continue rigorously till the culmination day of the Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 2.0 i.e. on 24th November, 2024. The other officials of the Department of Trade & Commerce, Yupia and police personnel were also present in the surprise checking.

Earlier DC Papum Pare Jikem Bomjen also reviewed the implementation of the Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 2.0 in the district. He emphasized on activating the COTPA enforcement teams in the blocks to intensify IEC activities and check illegal sale of tobacco products. SP Taru Gussar, DMO Dr. R. Reena Ronya, EAC Dana Unna attended the meeting.