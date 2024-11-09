Arunachal: Namgey Tsering flags off World’s Highest Enduro Race: Monduro 4.0 in Tawang

TAWANG- Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering and Tawang Brigade Commander, Brigadier VS Rajput flagged off Monduro 4.0, world’s highest enduro mountain biking race, at Tawang on Saturday. Addl DC Tawang Sang Khandu,DTO Tsering Deki and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

This is a annual event, organised by the Tawang Cycling Association, and sponsored by the Department of Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The highly anticipated Monduro 4.0, the world’s highest enduro mountain biking race and a part of Asia Enduro series(AES)this year.

This annual event, which celebrates the spirit of adventure sports in Tawang—the land of the Monpas—attracted participants from eight foreign nations and across India.

With a challenging course that begins at an elevation of 14,400 feet and descends to 8,000 feet, Monduro 4.0 is widely recognized as one of the toughest races in the world.

Among the competitors is the UCI World Champion 2024, Alex Rudeau from France, and Neerav Shrestha, Nepal’s current downhill champion, along with other title holders in the enduro racing community.

During the opening ceremony, MLA Namgey Tsering warmly welcomed all participants to Tawang, extending gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the Tawang Cycling Association under the leadership of Dr. Dukhum Magu, and the Department of Tourism for organizing this significant international event.

He highlighted that Monduro 4.0 is expected to further boost tourism in Tawang, inviting international participants to share the natural beauty and scenic landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh with a global audience.

Additionally, Namgey expressed appreciation to Dr. Magu and his team for their efforts to revive traditional foot tracks historically used by Tawang residents for travel and trade with Tibet, now incorporated as part of the Monduro route.

Brigadier VS Rajput also addressed the gathering, wishing success to all participants and underlining the importance of such events in fostering camaraderie and endurance.

An executive member of the Tawang Cycling Association, Dawa, shared a message of encouragement to participants and introduced them to the audience.

Organizers have arranged practice races on the 10th and 11th of November to support participants’ acclimatization before the final race on the 13th and 14th of this month.

The Tawang Cycling Association anticipates another successful Monduro race, showcasing Tawang’s unique blend of cultural heritage, adventure, and natural beauty.