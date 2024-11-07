Arunachal: RGU Honors International Medalists with Felicitation Ceremony

ITANAGAR- Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) proudly celebrated the remarkable achievements of two of its students, Ms. Joti Mane and Ms. Likha Aku, for their recent success at international sports competitions. Both are students of the Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed.) program in RGU’s Department of Physical Education.

Ms. Joti Mane, a 3rd-semester student, excelled in the 2nd Edition of the Tawang International Marathon held on October 24, 2024, where she won the silver medal in the 10 km women’s open category, earning a cash prize of ₹50,000.

Ms. Likha Aku, a 1st-semester student, displayed commendable skill and determination at the 8th Asian Pencak Silat Championship in Uzbekistan from October 10-16. Competing in the female senior category (60-65 kg), she won the bronze medal after a close semifinal match against the host team from Uzbekistan.

To honor these outstanding athletes, a felicitation ceremony was held in the Vice-Chancellor’s chamber, where Prof. S. K. Nayak, Vice-Chancellor (i/c) of RGU, awarded them with accolades, acknowledging their dedication and impressive achievements.

The event was attended by distinguished guests, including Dr. N. T. Rikam, Registrar; Prof. Otem Padung, Finance Officer; Mr. Kurian Thomas, Consultant of the Finance Branch; and Dr. A. Yuvaraj, Assistant Director of Physical Education.

Prof. Nayak hosted a celebratory gathering, commending the students for their accomplishments and applauding their resilience and dedication. Speaking at the event, he emphasized the university’s commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and holistic development, encouraging students to pursue achievements beyond academics.

Rajiv Gandhi University continues to support its students in various co-curricular and extracurricular endeavors, reinforcing its dedication to cultivating well-rounded, accomplished individuals who shine at both national and international levels.