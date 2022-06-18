Itanagar: APYC protests against Agnipath Scheme

ADVERTISMENT
ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) today demonstrated protest against Centre’s new military recruitment policy Agnipath Scheme. APYC President Tarh Johny while leading demonstration said, ” it is a deceit to the country and unemployed youth.

BJP is taking youth power in the wrong direction.  BJP is putting national and state security at risk, misguiding youth by engaging them on a 4-year contract basis in Indian Armed Forces without any rank and pension, said Johny.

Johny further said that “The main agenda of BJP Government launching Agnipath Scheme is to divert agitating nation from their false promises of  2 Crore Employment every year and 15 lakhs each to every account holder from black money.”

Modi’s government has once again shattered the dreams of millions of youths. Retired Army personnel have also raised serious flaws in the Agnipath Recruitment scheme. Youth are speculating the outcomes from their 4 years of service, and are expecting disappointment last, said Johny.

Demonstrations are taking place everywhere. The youth who are preparing to join the army for years are seeing their future bleak, Johny alleged.

