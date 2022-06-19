ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: One Dead in Landslide at Sood Village

Traffic Movement Hit on Yupia-Doimukh Road

June 19, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: One Dead in Landslide at Sood Village

ITANAGAR- A 16-year-old boy died in a massive landslide at Sood village in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday morning, police said. The boy, identified as Rage Hilli, was riding a motorcycle and got buried in the debris said locals.

Hilli was a resident of MG village in Keyak circle of West Siang district, was known to be a promising boxer. His body was later retrieved from under the debris and handed over to his family members after legal formalities.

The landslide, that occurred on the road connecting Yupia to Doimukh (TAH) on Sunday, blocked the road creating traffic congestion on both sides.

Arunachal: One Dead in Landslide at Sood Village

Related Articles

The incident took place at around 8.00 am and a bike got buried under the debris, while a car passing through the point was pushed to a corner.

A couple, who was travelling in a car, had a narrow escape as the landslide struck the area, police said.

No injury or casualty has been reported among passengers of the car.

Tags
June 19, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: 'World Day against Child Labour' observed at Oju Mission School

Arunachal: ‘World Day against Child Labour’ observed at Oju Mission School

June 13, 2022
Arunachal: Govt Schemes meant for the villagers are reaching out to the beneficiaries: Kanggong Taku

Arunachal: Govt Schemes meant for the villagers are reaching out to the beneficiaries: Kanggong Taku

June 12, 2022
Arunachal: Search operation Continues for missing soldiers in Anjaw

Arunachal: Search operation Continues for missing soldiers in Anjaw

June 12, 2022
Arunachal: Revitalizing Gram Sabha as the Assembly of the Villagers

Arunachal: Revitalizing Gram Sabha as the Assembly of the Villagers

June 11, 2022
Arunachal: Workshop on Orchid Culture in RGU

Arunachal: Workshop on Orchid Culture in RGU

June 10, 2022
Short Story: Strange Bed Fellows: One Heals, The other Kills

Short Story: Strange Bed Fellows: One Heals, The other Kills

June 10, 2022
Arunachal: Nguri Abu Society remembers Lt. Patey Tatung Nguri

Arunachal: Nguri Abu Society remembers Lt. Patey Tatung Nguri

June 10, 2022
Developing Railway infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh Aimed to boost local economy & tourism: NFR

Developing Railway infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh Aimed to boost local economy & tourism: NFR

June 9, 2022
Arunachal: Sarbananda Sonowal relished traditional lunch at Lempia village in Ziro valley

Arunachal: Sarbananda Sonowal relished traditional lunch at Lempia village in Ziro valley

June 9, 2022
Yoga uplifts the mind and body: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Yoga uplifts the mind and body: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

June 9, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button