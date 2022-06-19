ADVERTISMENT
Sports

Arunachal: Kra Daadi Admin felicitates winners of Hangpan Daada Memorial Trophy and Hornbill State Level Kabaddi Championship

June 19, 2022
Arunachal: Kra Daadi Admin felicitates winners of Hangpan Daada Memorial Trophy and Hornbill State Level Kabaddi Championship

PALIN-  As a part of Azadi Ke Amrut Mohotsav, the District Administration Kra Daadi on 18th June’ 2022 organised a grand reception programme for the Winners of Hangpan Daada Memorial Trophy and Hornbill State Level Kabaddi Championship who brought laurels for the district.

Players from Kra Daadi district brought all four trophies in both boys and girls category in recently concluded Hangpan Daada Memorial Trophy held at Roing Dibang Valley District. Kabaddi team of the district also brought Winners trophy in Hornbill State Level Kabaddi Championship along with the Discipline team award.

Arunachal: Kra Daadi Admin felicitates winners of Hangpan Daada Memorial Trophy and Hornbill State Level Kabaddi Championship

The programme was attended by Deputy Commissioner, Higio Tala, Admin Officers, and other Head of offices, Panchayat leaders and players along with their parents and coaches.

While congratulating the players for bringing laurels to the district, the DC Kra Daadi appealed them to maintain discipline through sports and focus on academics too for availing the benefits of sports quota jobs in future.

Arunachal: Kra Daadi Admin felicitates winners of Hangpan Daada Memorial Trophy and Hornbill State Level Kabaddi Championship

He stated that, our district is being stereotyped by others to be backward but such achievements will definitely clear the misconception among people that we are peace loving and discipline people.

Further, all the six trophies were officially handed over to the Deputy Commissioner, Kra Daadi District.

Tags
