Arunachal

Arunachal: Egg incubator & poultry management training held at palin

June 19, 2022
PALIN- Block Mission management unit (ArSRLM) PALIN organized a 3 – Days Egg Incubation and Poultry Management Training from 16th to 18th June 2022 for SHG Mothers of Palin under Kra-Daadi distt. In collaboration with SELCO Foundation.

An egg incubator is a machine that creates the perfect condition for an egg to incubate and hatch successfully that can Improve the Quality of its poultry Rearing as well as increase livelihood of Rural Communities out of its Small investment and Improve Rearing Practice of Optimal flock size,  that can give regular Income to the Family.

During The Programme 2(TWO) Resource Person of SELCO Foundation Has given the Technical knowledge on Egg Incubator for 3 days successfully and conclude the programme under the Guidance of DONIK TABANG Block Coordinator (ArSRLM) and Miss Mobia Yassing(BMM).

