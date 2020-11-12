Itanagar: Nabam Rebia visits abandoned Railway bridge near Borum

Itanagar: Member of Rajya Sabha, Nabam Rebia today visited the abandoned railway bridge connecting the Railway station at Borum with Naharlaugn, Nirjuli and other area on NH-415. He raised serious concern on delay in construction of the bridge and assured to take up the issue with railway ministry and also will raise the issue in parliament.

Nabam Rebia today alongwith the local MLA Techi Kaso, DC ICR Komkar Dulom and a host of other officers visited the proposed bridge at Borum on river Pachin which would connect Borum near Railway Station to Lekhi.

Stressing that the bridge would ease communication for people coming from Lekhi, Naharlagun, Nirjuli, Karsingsa and Banderdewa area, Rebia had a detailed discussion with the representatives of Railway to expedite the pending construction work of the bridge.

Watch Video

The Executive Engineer Railways for Construction Kinkar Das informed that the construction work had slowed down due to lack of funds. He however said that once the funds will provided, the project can be completed within 6 months as only super structure is remaining to be completed.

As the Project is being funded centrally by the Department of Railways, Rebia urged them to submit all the necessary documents at the earliest so that the matter can be taken up at higher level.

He also assured of his intervention in the matter wherever required.

Kaso also stressed that the bridge is the need of the hour and urged the officials of Railways to expedite the paper works so that the requirement of necessary funds for completion of the project could be taken up at the earliest.

Local MLA Techi Kaso raised serious concern on the bridge being abandoned for more than two years and urged the MP to immediately liaise with the central government specially the Railway ministry. Kaso said.

Lower Borum Village Development Committee Chairman Taw Tebin, President Likha Eka inform that they have been pursuing the matter on several occasion but no action has been initiated so far.

There were few issue of land wich has already been settled down but still we have waited for completion of bridge. The committee members said.