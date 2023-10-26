Arunachal: CoSAAP demand scraping of National Pension Scheme

ITANAGAR- A delegation of Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) led by its Secretary General, Gonya Riba, met Chief Minister Pema Khandu on 26th October, Thursday, and placed the demand for immediate scraping of National Pension Scheme (NPS) and restoration of Defined Pension System, i.e. Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

After patient hearing, the chief minister told the visiting CoSAAP delegates that he would discuss with Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary, Finance, on the matter soon.

He also assured the CoSAAP that his Govt. would take best care and would do whatever is possible to secure the interest of his employees.

Pema Khandu, told the CoSAAP delegates that he and his Govt. was focusing on improvement of Training Module to train the state government employees for improvement of work skill and culture.

He said, “Ours is a challenging state, but, have vast potential and resourceful”. Every employee should perform their duties responsibly and there should be sense of ownership towards the state.

The CM stated that Employees are the backbone of the state and the ultimate ones to be responsible in implementing the policy and programmes of the Govt. “I expect proper guidance and suggestions from the officers to run the state smoothly in proper directions”.

The CM also said, “CoSAAP being the employees’ umbrella organization of the various employee organization of the State would always have big responsibility in building the state for its speedy development and its future”.

He said, “Arunachal Pradesh, being a diverse and vast state, is tough to run the state but his team is putting in the best efforts to make a developed and united Arunachal”.