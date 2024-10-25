Arunachal: Chow Rajing Mungyak of Namsai Wins Gold and Bronze in National Powerlifting Championship

NAMSAI- Chow Rajing Mungyak, resident of Namsai, has achieved outstanding success at the National Powerlifting Championship held on, 24 October 2024, in Hyderabad. Competing on the national stage, Chow Rajing earned two medals: a Gold Medal in Bench Press and a Bronze Medal in Deadlift. His victory speak volumes about his hard work and dedication.

He successfully secured the 1st position at the National Bench Powerlifting Championship, 2024 held in Hyderabad. Rajing also secures 3rd Position at National DL Powerlifting Championship 2024 in the weight category 52kg and T-3 age category.

Congratulating to Rajing, Dy CM Chowna Mein posted on X “ Congratulations to Chow Rajing Mungyak from Namsai for his outstanding achievement in securing 1st place in the 52kg category at the National Bench Powerlifting Championship held in Hyderabad. Additionally, his 3rd place finish in the National Deadlift Powerlifting Championship exemplifies his strength, dedication, and perseverance.

May you continue to achieve even greater heights and motivate the youth of Arunachal Pradesh to chase their dreams with the same passion and perseverance. Best wishes for all your future endeavors! Mein’s post said.

Chow Rajing Mungyak also clinched Gold (52 Sub Jr category) at the S. B. D. 5th State Powerlifting Championship held in Itanagar on month of October, 2024.

Our best wishes for his future endeavors as he continue to bring laurels and inspire more youths to pursue their aspirations.