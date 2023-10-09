Arunachal: Inter school Under-17 Football Tournament of Papum Pare Dist kicked off

DOIMUKH- DLR & SO Nanne Yowa kicked off the 1st inter school under -17 football tournament for government school children from the Rono Ground, Doimukh on Monday.

The tournament is being conducted under the aegis of Samagra Shiksha (ISSE), Department of Education, GoAP.

Altogether, 09 teams from different Govt. Higher Secondary and Secondary Schools of Papum Pare district are participating in the tournament.

While addressing the participating schools Nanne Yowa, DLRSO urged youths to adopt physical activities for a healthy life, apart from studies.

“ Such activities disciplines the mind and helps stay away from unhealthy practices such as drug, tobacco and alcohol abuses. “ Yowa added.

Mrs. Moromi Tang, DPC (ISSE) also advised the students to display sportsmanship spirit during the course if the tournament.

The opening match was played between GHSS Balijan and GHSS Doimukh (Boys) where Doimukh defeated Balijan by 6:1 goals and in Girls category GHSS Balijan beat GSS RGU by 1 goals.

The Tournament is being organised by Deputy Director of School Education, Papum Pare, Yupia.

Principals, Headmasters of all participating schools, officers/officials of DDSE office, teachers and students were present during the kick off program.