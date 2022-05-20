Luminous Lummer Dai Literary Award- 2022 goes to Ms. Ajanta

ITANAGAR- The Luminous Lummer Dai Literary Award for the year 2022 will be awarded to Ms. Ajanta, eminent poet, fiction writer residing in Arunachal Pradesh and a translator translating from Hindi, Bengali and English into Assamese.

Her name was selected from a panel of Non- APST writers residing in Arunachal Pradesh by a committee of Jury comprising Sokhep Kri as chairman and Ms. Nomi Maga Gumro and Ms. Subi Taba as members.

The award carries a citation, a memento and cash rupees of 10,000.

The award will be conferred to Ms Ajanta on 1st June 2022 at State Guest House Conference Hall, Itanagar on the occasion of the 82th Birth Anniversary of Sahitya Surjya Late Lummer Dai by Chowna Mein, Deputy CM, who will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest as informed by Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi, President Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society.