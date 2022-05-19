Arunachal

Arunachal: Training on Panchayati Raj System, SPICE and RD Programs held at Longding

Deputy Commissioner in his valedictory note, encouraged the participants to prepare My Village My Development Plan to create need based infrastructure for greater benefits of people in the village.

May 19, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Training on Panchayati Raj System, SPICE and RD Programs held at Longding

LONGDING–   The first batch of three days training on Panchayati Raj System, SPICE and RD Programs concluded successfully at Longding on 18th May, 2022. Deputy Commissioner in his valedictory note, encouraged the participants to prepare My Village My Development Plan to create need based infrastructure for greater benefits of people in the village. It is even possible to work on 29 subjects if leader work with zeal he added. He urged all the participants to become Master Trainers in their respective villages to dissipate the information and knowledge learned in the training.

ADC, Kanubari, T. Aran in his inaugural address for the 2nd batch of Trainees at Kanubari reminded that this functional  training is mandatory for each elected PRI leaders and therefore it should be taken  very seriously. He encouraged the participants to interact with resource persons freely to clear the concept of  GPDP, ZPDP and other poverty alleviation programs of government of India. He suggested the participants to learn the process of prioritization of schemes that gives maximum benefits in the village.

DPDO, Longding Dakli Gara, shared the status and functioning of PRIs in Sikkim, learned take along from the recent study tour there for the PRI members and functionaries of TCL, Lohit and Anjaw regions. He shared about the Sikkim Panchayats innovative solutions to every day problem in their villages.

How the Sikkim Panchayats have managed to help poorest of the poor, resolve human animal conflict, maintain environment, sanitation, water budgeting, preserve water sources, generation of own source of  GP’s revenue, etc to the participants.

Related Articles

Evolutions of Panchayati Raj System in India and Arunachal Pradesh, Power and Functions of Gram Sabha, Gram Panchayats and Zilla Parishad, GPDP, ZPDP, SPICE, Rural Development Programs, Sustainable Development Goals and 9 themes of SDG goals  are explained in three days intensive  series of training by Dr Likha Kiran, Sr Faculty, SIRD&PR, Shri Gyammer Amte, Circle Officer, Kipa Seikh, Kipa Kaha and Tako Leya, Panchayat Technical Assistant of Panchayats. The 3 days’ series of trainings for the various nine circles of the district will conclude on 30thMay 2022..

Tags
May 19, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Research Team from RGU on 'Unsung heroes of AP visit Komsing village

Research Team from RGU on ‘Unsung heroes of AP visit Komsing village

May 12, 2022
Arunachal: ABK organizes candle light march in demand of justice for Tamik Taki

Arunachal: ABK organizes candle light march in demand of justice for Tamik Taki

May 11, 2022
Arunachal: ALYSU organised Drug Awareness Camp at Namsai

Arunachal: ALYSU organised Drug Awareness Camp at Namsai

May 10, 2022
Arunachal: Patients of Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat faces hardships due to power cut

Arunachal: Patients of Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat faces hardships due to power cut

May 10, 2022
Arunachal: NSCN (K-YA) releases Gaon Burah Napho Boham

Arunachal: NSCN (K-YA) releases Gaon Burah Napho Boham

May 10, 2022
Pan Arunachal only mantra for overall development: Khandu

Pan Arunachal only mantra for overall development: Khandu

May 10, 2022
Arunachal: ABK appeals Govt to arrest murderer of Tamik Taki

Arunachal: ABK appeals Govt to arrest murderer of Tamik Taki

May 9, 2022
Arunachal: NSCN(K-YA) militants abducted Gaon Burah in Longding

Arunachal: NSCN(K-YA) militants abducted Gaon Burah in Longding

May 8, 2022
Arunachal: CFEL, AITS, RGU Conducted an Outreach Programme on Mother Tongue

Arunachal: CFEL, AITS, RGU Conducted an Outreach Programme on Mother Tongue

May 8, 2022
Arunachal: APSPA East Siang appeals MLA, DC Pasighat to address their basic grievances

Arunachal: APSPA East Siang appeals MLA, DC Pasighat to address their basic grievances

May 8, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button