Arunachal: Training on Panchayati Raj System, SPICE and RD Programs held at Longding

LONGDING– The first batch of three days training on Panchayati Raj System, SPICE and RD Programs concluded successfully at Longding on 18th May, 2022. Deputy Commissioner in his valedictory note, encouraged the participants to prepare My Village My Development Plan to create need based infrastructure for greater benefits of people in the village. It is even possible to work on 29 subjects if leader work with zeal he added. He urged all the participants to become Master Trainers in their respective villages to dissipate the information and knowledge learned in the training.

ADC, Kanubari, T. Aran in his inaugural address for the 2nd batch of Trainees at Kanubari reminded that this functional training is mandatory for each elected PRI leaders and therefore it should be taken very seriously. He encouraged the participants to interact with resource persons freely to clear the concept of GPDP, ZPDP and other poverty alleviation programs of government of India. He suggested the participants to learn the process of prioritization of schemes that gives maximum benefits in the village.

DPDO, Longding Dakli Gara, shared the status and functioning of PRIs in Sikkim, learned take along from the recent study tour there for the PRI members and functionaries of TCL, Lohit and Anjaw regions. He shared about the Sikkim Panchayats innovative solutions to every day problem in their villages.

How the Sikkim Panchayats have managed to help poorest of the poor, resolve human animal conflict, maintain environment, sanitation, water budgeting, preserve water sources, generation of own source of GP’s revenue, etc to the participants.

Evolutions of Panchayati Raj System in India and Arunachal Pradesh, Power and Functions of Gram Sabha, Gram Panchayats and Zilla Parishad, GPDP, ZPDP, SPICE, Rural Development Programs, Sustainable Development Goals and 9 themes of SDG goals are explained in three days intensive series of training by Dr Likha Kiran, Sr Faculty, SIRD&PR, Shri Gyammer Amte, Circle Officer, Kipa Seikh, Kipa Kaha and Tako Leya, Panchayat Technical Assistant of Panchayats. The 3 days’ series of trainings for the various nine circles of the district will conclude on 30thMay 2022..