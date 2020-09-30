Arunachal: Pema Khandu, Kiren Rijiju, will attend semi-virtual party meeting

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Minister of state (Independent Charge) Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju will attend a Semi-virtual meeting of the party on Thursday and will address party leaders, karyakartas, Ministers and MLAs on the recent three bill related to Agriculture sector passed in Parliament.

In a message, state BJP General Secretary Nalong Mize inform that both the leaders will address a semi virtual meeting on the importance of the these three historic bills that will transform the agriculture sector and economic condition of the farmers in India.

Mize said that all the Ministers, MLAs, National Office Bearers, State office bearers, State Morchas, Capital District Office Bearers and Morchas, Papum Pare Capital District Office Bearers & Morchas, senior leaders, BJP Karyakartas who are at stationed has been invited.

The leaders has also been requested to join this virtuall meeting. Rijiju and Khandu may interact with all the District Presidents & District Office Bearers & Morchas, Mandal Presidents & Mandal Office Bearers & Morchas and other. Mize added.