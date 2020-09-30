Arunachal: APVETA served 10 days ultimatum on salary hike

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh Vocational Education Teacher Association under RMSA (SSA-ISSE) on Wednesday gave a 10-day ultimatum to the state government demanding 22 per cent hike in their salaries as per the recommendation of the Santosh Kumar Rai committee report. .

In a press conference, Chape Nilling, President, APVETA said that their demand for salary hike is not new and was placed in 2018, since then lots of pursue has been made in the form of meeting with authority, memorandum and representation submitted, but our demand yet to be fulfill by the state government.

He claimed that the Special Secretary of education Santosh Kumar Rai in his committee recommendation had raised the issue of salary hike with the state government to the tune of 22%, but the finance department turned down the proposal citing lack of funds.

According to Chape, the average monthly salary of Lab Assistant/ resource person is Rs 15000 while teachers teaching tourism and information technology gets Rs 25000 per month.

“The salary we are getting is meagre which needs to be revised considering the duties we are rendering for the development of education in the state, where the rate of essential commodities in the market is at the peak and it need immediate revision as the salary we are receiving is same as in 2014, ”Chape said

He disclosed that there are a total of 297 vocational teachers including laboratory assistants/resource persons serving with full dedication in more than 95 higher secondary schools across the state.

The Association further threatened to launch a democratic form of movement if the government fails to heed to their demands within 10 days time.