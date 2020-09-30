Kiren Rijiju unveils SAI’s new logo

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi: Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on wednesday unveiled the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) new logo at Delhi’s Major Dhyan Chand Stadium.

The event was attended by Sports Secretary Ravi Mital, Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra and Director General SAI Sandip Pradhan, at the stadium, while many eminent athletes, coaches and other sports enthusiasts joined in from across the country through video conference.

SAI has been the pivot of the sports ecosystem in the country since the time it was established in the year 1982 and has been instrumental in identifying and developing grassroots talents across the country. The new logo signifies SAI’s journey of metamorphosis from identifying and nurturing grassroot level sporting talent to creating sporting excellence in the country.

Speaking about the significance of the new SAI logo, Rijiju said, “SAI has been the leader in the sports ecosystem and the primary agent of promoting sporting excellence.

It has given athletes necessary support so that they have their sporting careers can take-off smoothly and they can fly towards a life of achievements and sporting glory – that is what the flying figure indicates – the freedom an athlete gets to leapfrog his/her career in SAI.

The word SAI itself gives the identity to the organisation among various stakeholders being the acronym of Sports Authority of India. The Indian Tricolour and blue colour of chakra adds the national fervor as SAI has nurtured some of the biggest names in the sports fraternity, who represent India at the world stage.”