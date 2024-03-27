ADVERTISMENT
Sports

Arunachal: Rajiv Gandhi University felicitate the Medal Winners of North East Games 2024

Ms. Nyalin Basar secured the bronze medal in Taekwondo, while Ms. Joti Mane claimed the bronze medal in the 10,000 meters race.

March 27, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Rajiv Gandhi University felicitate the Medal Winners of North East Games 2024

ITANAGAR-  Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh proudly celebrated the achievements of its students who clinched medals in the prestigious North East Games 2024 held in Nagaland from March 18th to 23rd.

The felicitation ceremony, held in the chamber of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Saket Khuswaha, honored the remarkable achievements of Ms. Nyalin Basar and Ms. Joti Mane, both students of the B.P.Ed. program at RGU Arunachal.

Ms. Nyalin Basar secured the bronze medal in Taekwondo, while Ms. Joti Mane claimed the bronze medal in the 10,000 meters race.

The Vice-Chancellor of RGU Arunachal, in recognition of their remarkable achievements, hosted a small snacks party to celebrate the medal winners, Prof. Sambhu Prasad, Head Department of Physical Education & Sports Science along with esteemed faculty members of the Department of Physical Education, including Dr. Minu Tadang, Dr. Vivek Kumar Singh, Mr. Sangey Tsering, and Dr. Hemantajit Gogoi were present during the felicitation ceremony.

During the gathering, the Vice-Chancellor commended the dedication and hard work exhibited by Ms. Nyalin Basar and Ms. Joti Mane in representing the university at such a prestigious sporting event.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice-Chancellor lauded the accomplishments of the students and emphasized the importance of sports in holistic development.

He also announced that steps would be taken to provide recognition and incentives to medal winners from the university.

Promising to prioritize them in various employment opportunities within the university, particularly in fourth-grade jobs.

The Vice-Chancellor further highlighted the university’s commitment to nurturing and supporting talented individuals in sports.

Last Updated: March 27, 2024
1 minute read
