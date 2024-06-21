Arunachal: Golden Jubilee Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee organised Bullet Ride

ITANAGAR- In celebration of the Golden Jubilee Dree Festival, a Bullet Ride was organised by the Golden Jubilee Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee 2024 in collaboration with the Central Dree Festival Celebration, Ziro and Arunachal Bullet Club (Reach Beyond).

Nending Ommo, Ride Coordinator and IPR Secretary of GJ CCDFC 2024 informed that the ride spanned from Itanagar to Ziro and back, with the goodwill message of 50 glorious years of festivity, brotherhood, and communal harmony.

The ride was ceremoniously flagged off from the Padi Yubbey Outdoor Stadium in Hapoli by Keni Bagra, SP Ziro, and Nani Tani, Chairman of CDFC, in the presence of Millo Bakhang, Special Invitee, Taku Chatung, General Secretary of Tanii Supung Dukung, Tage Taki (MT), General Secretary of CDFC Ziro, and other dignitaries during the opening ceremony of the football tournament.

Traversing the seven Apatani villages of the Ziro valley, the ride culminated at the Dree Ground in Papu Nallah, Naharlagun, where it received a rousing welcome from the Daminda Committee and Central Executive Committee, led by Dani Sulu, Chairman of GJ CCDFC 2024.

Hano Takka, General Secretary of GJ CCDFC, informed that about 30 members of ABC, including 10 local riders, enthusiastically participated in the ride. He highlighted that this was the first-ever ride in the history of the Dree Festival’s 50-year celebration. He also acknowledged the goodwill gesture of CDFC Ziro for sending the Nwji Yanw plant, an integral part of the Dree celebration.

ReR Techi Tufan, Chief of the Arunachal Bullet Club, expressed gratitude to GJ CCDFC 2024 for selecting them as the riding partner, thanking them for their support and hospitality.

The Bullet Ride not only marked a significant milestone in the festival’s history but also underscored the enduring spirit of community and unity that defines the Dree Festival.