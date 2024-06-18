Arunachal: Keni Bagra inaugurates CDFC Ziro Games and Sports competitions

ZIRO- The Lower Subansiri Superintendant of Police Keni Bagra inaugurated the games and sports competitions of the 57th Central Dree Festival Celebration (CDFC), Ziro at Padi Yubee Outdoor Stadium here today.

Saying that Ziro remains as the torch bearer of the state in terms of intellectual, cultural, tourism and sports development, Bagra said other Districts should emulate the success stories of Apatanis for the development of their areas and Arunachal Pradesh as a whole.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

Appreciating the Apatanis for their sense of unity, discipline and event management skills, the SP urged the youth to maintain fitness and stay away from drugs and intoxicants. ‘If the youth are inclined towards joining police force, the maximum stress is laid on fitness and discipline’, the SP said.

Chairman CDFC Ziro Nani Tani said games and sports is a medium of exhibition of the skills of the youth and a launch pad to their career in the field of sports.

Through the CDFC games and sports competitions at Ziro particularly in the field of football, we have been giving ample opportunities to the youth to exhibit their skills and many have become state level footballers while also securing jobs for themselves at the sports department through sports quota, he explained, while urging the players to maintain sportsmanship spirit and respecting the decision of the referees.

Arunachal: AMWS Ziro celebrates Golden Jubilee

The CDFC chairman also acknowledged and appreciated the state level referees and linesman who had come from Itanagar to conduct the tournament.

CDFC secretary general Mudang Tage Taki and games and sports secretary Millo Bakhang also spoke on the occasion and emphasized on the them ‘Zero-Drug-Ziro’ and ‘Clean Ziro Green Ziro’.

Representatives of Tanw Supung Dukung, the apex body of the Apatani, ZPM’s, Apatani Women Association Ziro, Apatani Youth Association, Apatani Student’s Union, HoD’s and general public in large number turned up to enjoy the most loved game of the valley i.e football.

Golden Jubilee Capital Complex Dree Festival – 2024 concludes

Earlier, the chief guest SP Keni Bagra also flagged off the bike rally of Arunachal Bullet Club from Ziro to Itanagar and declared open the football, volleyball and badminton championships of CDFC, Ziro.

In the first football match of the tournament, defending champion Hari Sports Club (HSC) defeated the previous runners up team Zamra Football Club (ZFC) by a slender margin of two goals to one. Gyati Kobing and Landi Millo scored for HSC while Bullo Khoda was the lone scorer for ZFC . Gyati Kobing was also awarded ‘Player of the Match’ by the chief guest.