Arunachal: Governor flags off Naval Motorcycle Expedition Team

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) flagged off the Itanagar-Ziro leg of the 17-day Indian Navy Motorcycle expedition through the North East States at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 24th October 2024. He also interacted with the 20-member of the Indian Navy Team over a high tea before the flag-off ceremony.

The Governor greeted the Naval Team in Arunachal Pradesh and shared the essence of the State. He said that Arunachal Pradesh is the largest state in North East India and has the lowest population density. Bestowed with enormous flora and fauna and 80 percent green cover, it is one of the 20 Biodiversity reserves in the world. With 26 major tribes and 100 sub-tribes, Arunachal Pradesh is the most culturally rich and diverse State, he said.

The Governor said that in the last decade, there has been tremendous development in Arunachal Pradesh in terms of roads, infrastructure, and different fields of socio-economic development. He also highlighted about 30 to 40 major Central and State Governments programmes, including Vibrant Border Village, which have benefited the local populations.

Also Read- Banded krait spotted in a residential colony in seijosa, Rescue and Released

The Governor said that the State’s youth are very talented and naturally robust, and they should join the Indian Armed Forces. He advised the naval officers to interact with students and youth and brief them about the maritime domain during their expedition. He also said that they should engage in cultural and sporting activities with them.

Also Read- Arunachal CM dedicates Kameng Culture and Heritage Museum at Nyukmadung

Team leader Captain Sumeet Puri (Officer in-charge) along with Commodore Amarjeet Saluja (Conducting Officer) briefed the Governor about the Naval expedition. They informed that the expedition aims to showcase the cultural heritage and natural beauty of the northeastern region at the national level and at the same time engage the youth, and civil society, promote maritime awareness, and highlight career opportunities in the Indian Navy.

The Headquarters Eastern Naval Command is conducting the Motorcycle Expedition through the North East States, which started on 14th October 2024 from Guwahati and will conclude on 30th October 2024. Indian Navy Team consisting of 15 officers and 5 sailors, riding TVS motorbikes interacted with the Governor during the Tezpur to Ziro leg of the expedition.