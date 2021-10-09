ItanagarSports

Arunachal: VP Venkaiah Naidu Plays Badminton with local players in Itanagar

October 9, 2021
Arunachal: VP Venkaiah Naidu Plays Badminton with local players in Itanagar
ITANAGAR- Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, who  is  in Arunachal Pradesh, began his Saturday with a ‘refreshing’ badminton game with local players. Naidu joined young badminton players from Arunachal Pradesh in Itanagar and shared the court. The VP reached Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, VP Venkaiah Naidu shared some pictures from his game. “Had a refreshing start to my day. Played a wonderful game of badminton with budding badminton players from Arunachal Pradesh at Raj Bhawan in Itanagar today. #Badminton #ArunachalPradesh[sic],” he tweeted. The VP, who is currently in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh interacted with achievers from the state in various fields and presented them with mementoes.

After arriving in the state, Naidu first visited the Jawaharlal Nehru State Museum in Itanagar. He was shown around the various sections and galleries in the museum. Sharing the news, Naidu in a post observed that “Arunachal Pradesh with its rich natural and cultural heritage, can be called a reservoir of handicraft. Different tribes have generations of expertise in various craft forms such as weaving, painting, basketry, mask-making, ivory-work, blacksmithy, doll-making, pottery and carpentry.” He also said the rich cultural heritage of the state needs to be preserved well.

October 9, 2021
