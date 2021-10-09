WATCH viral video  of 2-year-old handles huge python, sparks online debate

ADVERTISEMENT

In an scary video going viral a toddler is seen trying to move a big reptile by its tail as father encourages him! While most remained stunned, not everyone was impressed.

The toddler confidently grabs the python’s tail with both hands and begins pulling it. The python even tries to wrap itself around a wooden pillar.

Well, Australia’s Monster Croc Wrangler Matt Wright recently shared thi video that took the internet by shock and netizens were not pleased.

In the video, Wrangler Matt Wright’s two-year-old son Bonjo is seen pulling a giant python out in his garden pretty calmly. Wright shared the video on Instagram and now it has become a matter of right and wrong on the internet.

Although olive pythons are non-venomous and harmless to humans, many were not happy with the video saying it might prompt the child to grab any snake he spots next time.

Netizens are accusing Wright of putting his son’s life in danger but people who live in Australia felt that it was normal and it was okay to teach children from a very young age how to deal with such animals.

The video of the little boy quickly garnered a lot of attention on Instagram and elsewhere, leaving netizens divided. While many parents raised concerns saying a child that young might not be able to differentiate between a venomous and non-venomous reptile, many defended Wright. Others accused him of jeopardising his son’s safety for 15 minutes of fame on the internet.