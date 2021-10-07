VIRAL

Actor Ranveer Sing shared Arunachal Pradesh Kid’s Video ‘Apna Time Aayega’ 

October 7, 2021
Actor Ranveer Singh also shared the Viral Video post  of the Arunachali boy showing off his dancing skills to the hit song “Apna Time Aayega” which originally starred the actor himself. We must remind our viewers here that Arunachal24.in also showcased this clip as a part of our effort to promote local talent as far as possible. The video has since become viral on social media and got more than one lakh fifteen thousand views only in Arunachal24.

Ranveer took to his social media handle to share the video of the Monpa tribe boy and called him his ‘spirit animal’. Sharing the video, he wrote, “This little Monpa kid..is my spirit animal !!! You’z a whole vibe, my lil’ brotha !”

