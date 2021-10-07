Maneka Gandhi, Varun Gandhi dropped from BJP national executive

NEW DELHI: Maneka Gandhi and Varun Gandhi were dropped from the BJP national executive Thursday . Other prominent leaders include Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, Vinay Katiyar, C.P. Thakur, Vijay Goel, Suresh Prabhu, and Arti Mehra also excluded from the BJP national executive as party president J.P. Nadda reconstituted the top decision-making body.

The removal comes at a time when Varun Gandhi has been quite vocal regarding the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, where a Union minister’s convoy allegedly ran over protesting farmers last Sunday.

Over the past month, Varun has written four letters to the Yogi Adityanath government on the farmers’ issue. Following the Lakhimpur Kheri incident Sunday evening, he demanded the arrest of those who ran over the farmers. The latest of these tweets came Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday , Varun Gandhi shared a video allegedly showing farmers being run over in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, an incident that led to eight deaths, and said that justice must be delivered before a message of arrogance and cruelty enters the minds of farmers.

Taking to Twitter, the MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit shared a video and wrote, “The video is crystal clear. Protestors cannot be silenced through murder. There has to be accountability for the innocent blood of farmers that has been spilled and justice must be delivered before a message of arrogance and cruelty enters the minds of every farmer.”

The video is crystal clear. Protestors cannot be silenced through murder. There has to be accountability for the innocent blood of farmers that has been spilled and justice must be delivered before a message of arrogance and cruelty enters the minds of every farmer. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Z6NLCfuujK — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) October 7, 2021

Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy also has been dropped from the new executive while newly appointed Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishaw and Jyotiraditya Scindia are inducted in the fresh team.

The first meeting of the Nation Executive Council will be held in Delhi on November 7.