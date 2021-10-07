National

Maneka Gandhi, Varun Gandhi dropped from BJP national executive

The removal comes at a time when Varun Gandhi has been quite vocal regarding the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, where a Union minister’s convoy allegedly ran over protesting farmers last Sunday.

October 7, 2021
0 1 minute read
Maneka Gandhi, Varun Gandhi dropped from BJP national executive

NEW DELHI:  Maneka Gandhi and Varun Gandhi were dropped from the BJP national executive Thursday . Other prominent leaders include Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, Vinay Katiyar, C.P. Thakur, Vijay Goel, Suresh Prabhu, and Arti Mehra also excluded from the BJP national executive as party president J.P. Nadda reconstituted the top decision-making body.

The removal comes at a time when Varun Gandhi has been quite vocal regarding the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, where a Union minister’s convoy allegedly ran over protesting farmers last Sunday.

Over the past month, Varun has written four letters to the Yogi Adityanath government on the farmers’ issue. Following the Lakhimpur Kheri incident Sunday evening, he demanded the arrest of those who ran over the farmers. The latest of these tweets came Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday , Varun Gandhi shared a video allegedly showing farmers being run over in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, an incident that led to eight deaths, and said that justice must be delivered before a message of arrogance and cruelty enters the minds of farmers.

Taking to Twitter, the MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit shared a video and wrote, “The video is crystal clear. Protestors cannot be silenced through murder. There has to be accountability for the innocent blood of farmers that has been spilled and justice must be delivered before a message of arrogance and cruelty enters the minds of every farmer.”

Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy also has been dropped from the new executive while newly appointed Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishaw and Jyotiraditya Scindia are inducted in the fresh team.

The first meeting of the Nation Executive Council will be held in Delhi on November 7.

Tags
October 7, 2021
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Chowna Mein attends 45th GST Council Meeting held in Lucknow

Chowna Mein attends 45th GST Council Meeting held in Lucknow

September 17, 2021
Congress leader and former Union minister Oscar Fernandes passes away

Congress leader and former Union minister Oscar Fernandes passes away

September 13, 2021
New Delhi: IG international airport turns into swimming pool

New Delhi: IG international airport turns into swimming pool

September 11, 2021
Gujarat: CM Vijay Rupani Resigns

Gujarat: CM Vijay Rupani Resigns

September 11, 2021
Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya’s sister-in-law found living on footpath in Kolkata Suburb

Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya’s sister-in-law found living on footpath in Kolkata Suburb

September 11, 2021
MP: 6 minor girls paraded naked in Damoh village to please rain god

MP: 6 minor girls paraded naked in Damoh village to please rain god

September 7, 2021
Global warming is a burning issue in the entire world: Chowna Mein

Global warming is a burning issue in the entire world: Chowna Mein

September 7, 2021
Maruti Suzuki recalls 1.82 lakh cars affected: All you need to know

Maruti Suzuki recalls 1.82 lakh cars affected: All you need to know

September 4, 2021
Arunachal among eight states in country higher vulnerable to climate change: Study

Arunachal among eight states in country higher vulnerable to climate change: Study

September 3, 2021
India Against BJP Loot: Rahul slams Govt over rise in LPG prices

India Against BJP Loot: Rahul slams Govt over rise in LPG prices

September 1, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!