Arunachal:  U-17 Subroto Cup Football Tournament 2021 Lower Subansiri kicked off

ZIRO- The Deputy Commissioner Lower Subansiri, Somcha Lowang kicked off the district level U- 17 Subroto Cup football tournament for both boys and girl here today at Padi Yubey stadium being organised by the Deputy Director of School Education lower Subansiri.

While encouraging and addressing the participants, She expressed her views saying that time should be maintained by the players as time once lost can’t be regained.

She also wished the participants for coming at the national and at the international level by hard work and perseverance.

DDSE Lower Subansiri, Tabia Chobin and Tai Tach, Principal of D K Govt. Higher Secondary School, Ziro expounding on their experiences said , “Games and sports have a very great role to play in everyone’s life. So it’s our duty to guide our children to participate in games and sports activities apart from curricular activities”, they added.

The inaugural match was played between GSS Yachuli & Mihin Bagang GSS Hapoli. In which GSS Yachuli was defeated by Mihin Bagang by 2:0

All together 12 teams, both boys and girls across Lower Subansiri District higher secondary and secondary level are going to take part in the event.