Arunachal: Governor presents Citation to 19 BIHAR Regiment

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) presented the Governor’s Citation to 19th Battalion of The Bihar Regiment at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 17th June 2022. Col Anand S Patil, Commanding Officer, 19 BIHAR, Sub Maj & Hony Lt Awadh Kishore Pandey, Sub Major, 19 Bihar and Sepoy Piyush Kumar, Junior Most Jawan of 19 BIHAR received the Citation from the Governor.

The Governor cited the Army Unit for their conspicuous professional proficiency, operational preparedness, élan and good work in extending valuable help and assistance to the Civil Administration and the local population. He also commended them for their excellent operational role in achieving their three distinguished niches, i.e. Zero physical or battle casualty, Zero military transport accidents and Zero indiscipline incidents.

Felicitating the Commanding Officer and men of 19 BIHAR, the Governor advised them to achieve utmost physical fitness, hone their expertise in weapon handling and maintain Spartan discipline. He asked them to serve the nation with pride and good examples.