Arunachal: CM inaugurates Kunphen Jangchup Clinic at Manjushree Vidyapeeth in Tawang

TAWANG- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today inaugurated the Kunphen Jangchup Clinic at the Manjushree Vidyapeeth here in Tawang.

Founded by Padmashree Lama Thupten Phuntsok, Manjushree Vidyapeeth has been offering formal education to children who have lost their parents or are too poor to afford since 1998.

The newly opened clinic will cater to the health services need of the children of the institute.

Speaking on the occasion, Khandu recalled the initial stages of the institute’s beginning, which, he said, has been hard due to lack of sponsorship and grant-in-aids.

“Since the beginning, I have been personally associated with the institute. I have witnessed its difficult initial days and its success in tackling all hurdles to emerge as one of the best educational institutes in the district,” he said and heaped praises on the devotion and dedication of Lama Thupten Phuntsok, who steered the institute to its present status.

Khandu also recalled the help provided by the Indian Army in terms of men and machinery in land development for the institute’s foundations.

On behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, he extended gratitude to Philanthropist Jeff Keplan and the US based Deerfield Partnership Foundation and ‘friends’ of Manjushree Vidyapeeth for sponsoring the health clinic. He appreciated the district administration, district health authority and the Indian Army posted in the region for helping to make the clinic functional.

Speaking about the education sector, Khandu said that despite being a late starter Arunachal Pradesh is making rapid strides today. He informed the state government spent about Rs 1300 crores in developing infrastructure of govt schools across the state during the last financial year. More funds have been kept for the same this year, he informed.

Terming the National Education Policy adopted by the central government as one of the greatest reforms in education sector, Khandu said the state government is committed to implement it, in a phased manner, in all govt schools of the state by 2030.

“Our youths are very talented. They have excelled in all sectors like sports, games, performing arts, music, etc. We are focusing to provide sufficient platforms to our youths to explore, expose and excel in their chosen fields,” he said while informing that state govt is sponsoring events like Miss Arunachal, Mr Arunachal, Arunachal Idol and Arunachal’s Got Talent.

He proposed the district administration, local officers and leaders to begin a coaching centre at Tawang so that local youths, who cannot afford to go outside the state or to the state capital, can prepare for competitive examinations held by UPSC and the APPSC. He assured that all three MLAs of the district will contribute from their respective MLA LAD funds for the noble purpose.

To a request by Lama Thupten Phuntsok, Khandu assured to sanction funds for construction of a multipurpose auditorium for the school within this financial year. Growing in strength by each year, the school today has more than 300 students.

Also present on the occasion were Tawang legislator Tsering Tashi, Commandant of the 190 Mountain Brigade, Deputy Commandant of 40 Brigade, officials of the district administration, public leaders and others.