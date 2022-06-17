ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Itanagar: Capital Police recovered 15 stolen two wheeler, 2 arrested

June 17, 2022
ITANAGAR-  Capital Police Itanagar apprehended two people and recovered 15 stolen two-wheelers, informed Capital Police.

According to Police sources,  Police  have received a written FIR from Miss P. Amo that her scooty was stolen by unknown person from Statistic Colony.

After rigorous search in entire Itanager Capital region and with the help of reliable source one habitual suspected person Nabam Sakap (20 yrs) of Jote village was apprehended.

During the interrogation he admitted to being involved in several two-wheeler lifting cases from various sites across the city, which he later sold to purchasers at a low price of roughly Rs. 6000/- to Rs. 15000/.

Under the supervision of SP Capital Jimmy Chiram, IPS, and SDPO Itanager Kamdam Sikom, APPS, conducted raid on 13/02/22 to 14/06/22 at various location of Jote Village, Jumi Village, NIT, Kanebung and Inderjuli area, recovering 14 stolen scooty and 01 bike.

Along with the accused, the receiver of the stolen two wheelers have also been arrested in the instant case.

Meanwhile the SP Capital appeals the denizen of the Capital Complex to be more cautious while parking their vehicles during the night hour and also requested to inform Police about such anti-social element immediately by calling at ERSS 112.

June 17, 2022
