Arunachal: Extension Advisory Meeting held at CHF

PASIGHAT: An Interface-cum-College Extension Advisory Meeting is held at College of Horticulture and Forestry, Central Agricultural University, Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh today. Total fifty participants from different line department officials of Govt of Arunachal Pradesh, External Members and Progressive farmers of Arunachal Pradesh and faculty member as well as scientists of CHF, COA, KVK, MTTC & VTC Pasighat are actively participated in hybrid mode of presentation and deliberations.

In Welcome addressed by Prof. B. N. Hazarika, Dean, College of Horticulture and Forestry, Pasighat has enlightened on the mandate of teaching, research and extension education activity of the college and highlighted salient achievements and role of this college for the benefits of the stakeholders of the farming community of Arunachal Pradesh.

During this meeting, Dr. Deepak Nath, Deputy DEE, CAU Imphal has focused on identification of farmers training needs, effective extension approaches and methods. He has also emphasized on impact assessment of farm technology in NE region. External Member of CEAC, Dr H. C. Bhattacharyya, Ex-DEE, AAU, Jorhat has enlightened that this is the real time to address the stakeholders of farming community in PPP mode.

There is need to well define linkages framework among Educational Institutions of CAU, Line Departments and ICAR research Institutions and local knowledge system in order to strengthening the sector for enhancing farmers income. He has stressed on natural farming, artificial intelligence in agriculture in NE region. Dr. S. R. K. Singh, External Member from ICAR – ATARI, Jabalpur emphasized on Technology adaptation which is suitable to agro-ecological situation of NE Region.

Moreover, it is need of the hour to address impact frame work, effect of interventions, nutri- smart villages, village knowledge based system, social institute building system, Data base of farmers of the NE region. Dean, College of Agriculture Dr. A. K. Tripathi has enlightened for the development of extension frame work with line departments in convergence mode.

District Agriculture Officer, East Siang , Horticulture Development Officer, East Siang HQ, Principal of GTC, District Training Officer has discussed to address the real farm related problems in the East Siang district. One of the progressive farmer as external member Mr. Tabir Tatan of Mirem village and Mrs, Neyi Modi , Social worker of Rayeng village also attended the meeting.

The programme is coordinated by the HoD of Social Science, Dr. L D Hatai and he presented the deliberations on the detail extension activities carried out last year and proposed action plan for coming year. Dr. P. Sarma, Prof. of Vegetable Science has proposed the vote of thanks to all participants during the extension advisory meeting.