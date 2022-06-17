Arunachal: Guv, CM, APCC Chief, others condole demise of former minister Changkom Hondik

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), Chief Minister Pema Khandu, APCC Chief Nabam Tuki and others on Friday condoled the demise of Changkom Hondik, former minister of the State.

Changkom Hondik was a permanent resident of Namsang village, Tirap District passes away early this morning on 17th June 2022 at Aditya Diagnostics & Hospital at Dibrugarh. Late Changkom Hondik was known as outspoken and popular public leader of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor said that Late Hondik made commendable administrative and social contributions and promoted State’s substantial development in his long political career.

Joining the people of Arunachal Pradesh in the hour of grief, the Governor offered prayers to the Almighty to give fortitude to the members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss and eternal peace for the departed soul.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu in his condolence message said that “I deeply mourn the passing away of former Minister and popular leader Changkom Hondik. His commitment to public service has enriched Arunachal Pradesh’s politics.

My condolences to family & friends. Prayers to Lord Buddha to give peace to the departed soul, Khandu said.

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Nabam Tuki expressed his deepest condolences on the Sudden demise of Ex-Minister & Vice-President APCC, Changkom Hondik. His contribution to the Party will be treasured and Cherished by all, Tuki said.

Changkom Hondik, was elected as Congress MLA from 54- Namsang Assembly Constituency in the By-election in 1996 and he was later inducted as Industries Minister in Gegong Apang led government. He has delivered best services to the state of Arunachal Pradesh in various capacity.

His mortal remain will be kept at the residence of Late Changkom Hondik at Deomali.