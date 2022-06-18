Tawang Church Issue: ACF organised Protest March all over Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) organised ‘state-wide’ protest march and rallies on 18 June 2022, reiterating its demand to resolve the Tawang church issue. If the state government fails to address our demand even after the mass movement we will take the issue to the Court, he added.

Earlier ACF had served 15 days ultimatum to the state government threatening to organize a ‘state-wide’ mass movement demanding to publish or provide the committee’s status report so necessary action can be initiated to resolve the issue.

In a press conference on Friday, ACF president Toko Teki alleged that , “The state government has failed to address our demand within the stipulated period which has led us to stage ‘state-wide’ mass movement which was unanimously decided among representatives of all denominations of the Christian community of the state.

As per Media report , it is known that the three member committee has submitted its final report to the state government, but we have not received any such yet. We hope that the state government will address positively to our demand, he added.

The Committee, headed by Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung, has recommended shifting of the church, citing that the land was acquired by the government.

However ACF president Toko Teki denied that the land where the church was built is government land. “Our church isn’t in any of the places listed under the Supreme Court’s order i.e., neither it is on a public street, public park nor other public places. It is far from any public utility places,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, ACF GS Tarh Miri informed that since 9 September 2020, the forum has been submitting various representations to the state government demanding to resolve the Tawang church issue.

He also claimed that the government did not provide them with the full report of the Committee. “Only the operative part was given, that too with only two pages,” he said.

Meanwhile the forum leaders further urged the State Government to find other mechanisms to solve the issue.