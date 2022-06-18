ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Tawang Church Issue: ACF organised Protest March all over Arunachal Pradesh

Earlier ACF had served 15 days ultimatum to the state government threatening to organize a 'state-wide' mass movement demanding to publish or provide the committee's status report.

June 18, 2022
0 1 minute read
Tawang Church Issue: ACF organised Protest March all over Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) organised ‘state-wide’ protest march and rallies on 18 June 2022, reiterating its demand to resolve the Tawang church issue.  If the state government fails to address our demand even after the mass movement we will take the issue to the Court, he added.

Earlier ACF had served 15 days ultimatum to the state government threatening to organize a ‘state-wide’ mass movement demanding to publish or provide the committee’s status report so necessary action can be initiated to resolve the issue.

Tawang Church Issue: ACF organised Protest March all over Arunachal Pradesh
SEPPA

In a press conference on Friday, ACF president Toko Teki alleged that  , “The state government has failed to address our demand within the stipulated period which has led us to stage ‘state-wide’ mass movement which was unanimously decided among representatives of all denominations of the Christian community of the state.

As per Media report , it is known that the three member committee has submitted its final report to the state government, but we have not received any such yet. We hope that the state government will address positively to our demand, he added.

Related Articles
Tawang Church Issue: ACF organised Protest March all over Arunachal Pradesh
SEIJOSA

The Committee, headed by Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung, has recommended shifting of the church, citing that the land was acquired by the government.

However ACF president Toko Teki denied that the land where the church was built is government land. “Our church isn’t in any of the places listed under the Supreme Court’s order i.e., neither it is on a public street, public park nor other public places. It is far from any public utility places,” he claimed.

Tawang Church Issue: ACF organised Protest March all over Arunachal Pradesh
PASIGHAT

Meanwhile, ACF GS Tarh Miri informed that since 9 September 2020, the forum has been submitting various representations to the state government demanding to resolve the Tawang church issue.

Tawang Church Issue: ACF organised Protest March all over Arunachal Pradesh
ITANAGAR

He also claimed that the government did not provide them with the full report of the Committee. “Only the operative part was given, that too with only two pages,” he said.

Tawang Church Issue: ACF organised Protest March all over Arunachal Pradesh

Meanwhile the forum leaders  further urged the State Government to find other mechanisms to solve the issue.

Tags
June 18, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Search operation Continues for missing soldiers in Anjaw

Arunachal: Search operation Continues for missing soldiers in Anjaw

June 12, 2022
Arunachal: Revitalizing Gram Sabha as the Assembly of the Villagers

Arunachal: Revitalizing Gram Sabha as the Assembly of the Villagers

June 11, 2022
Arunachal: Workshop on Orchid Culture in RGU

Arunachal: Workshop on Orchid Culture in RGU

June 10, 2022
Short Story: Strange Bed Fellows: One Heals, The other Kills

Short Story: Strange Bed Fellows: One Heals, The other Kills

June 10, 2022
Arunachal: Nguri Abu Society remembers Lt. Patey Tatung Nguri

Arunachal: Nguri Abu Society remembers Lt. Patey Tatung Nguri

June 10, 2022
Developing Railway infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh Aimed to boost local economy & tourism: NFR

Developing Railway infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh Aimed to boost local economy & tourism: NFR

June 9, 2022
Arunachal: Sarbananda Sonowal relished traditional lunch at Lempia village in Ziro valley

Arunachal: Sarbananda Sonowal relished traditional lunch at Lempia village in Ziro valley

June 9, 2022
Yoga uplifts the mind and body: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Yoga uplifts the mind and body: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

June 9, 2022
Arunachal: Army organises online registration camp for NDA, CDS exam

Arunachal: Army organises online registration camp for NDA, CDS exam

June 8, 2022
Arunachal: Researchers rediscovered 'Lipstick' plant in Anjaw after 100 years

Arunachal: Researchers rediscovered ‘Lipstick’ plant in Anjaw after 100 years

June 8, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button