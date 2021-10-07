Arunachal: PM Modi virtually dedicates 35 PSA Oxygen Plants in Dist Hospital Namsai

NAMSAI- Prime Minister, Narendra Modi virtually dedicated 35 PSA Oxygen Plants including one installed at District Hospital Namsai which were established under PM Cares Fund (one each in every State/UT) across the Nation from AIIMS, Rishikesh Uttarakhand today.

Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein and Health Minister, Alo Libang along with Principal Secretary (Health & Finance) were present in the site at District Hospital, Namsai and witnessed the inaugural programme.

On the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein also inaugurated 100 LPM PSA Oxygen Plants provided by UNICEF at District Hospital, Namsai in presence of Health Minister, Alo Libang. Earlier, Health Minister also inaugurated another 100 LPM PSA Oxygen Plant at CHC Chongkham.

Mein in his speech said that Govt of Arunachal Pradesh is giving utmost priority to the Health Sector and efforts are on to provide best medical facilities to the people of the State. He further said that the Finance Department is giving 100% support to the Health Department for bringing modern health facilities to the people of the State.

Health Minister, Alo Libang informed that the State Govt is upgrading the District Hospitals across the State with an aim to improve the health delivery system. He also informed that the State have improved ranking in the health sector too. He, however, said that with the upgraded infrastructures, health departments need to be strengthened with more man power to run the upgraded facilities. He also thanked the frontline health workers, police personnel, district administration and people of the State for their support and cooperation in fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the occasion, Principal Secretary (Health & Finance), Sarat Chauhan also inaugurated CT scan of the District Hospital, Namsai.

In Arunachal Pradesh, 44 PSA plants are being installed covering all districts of State, out of it 27 PSA Plants are allocated under PM CARES FUND, 5 PSA Plants provided by UNICEF, 3 PSA Plants provided by UNDP, 5 PSA Plants under NESIDS and 1 each PSA Plant from National Health Mission (NHM), State’s own fund, Oil India Ltd and MoHFW, Government of India.

Till date, 31 PSA oxygen plants have been successfully installed and another 13 plants are under various stages of installation/commissioning. Further, rest of the PM CARES PSA plants are expected to be installed before 31st October, 2021. Once all the plants are installed, oxygen generation capacity through PSA Plants will be more than 12,000 litre per minute (approx. 12,650 LPM). With this capacity, 1,200 beds can be supported with continuous oxygen supply at 10 LPM.

It is also to mention here that during mid of April 2021, State had only 163 oxygen supported beds and as of now, that is on 5th September 2021, it has increased to 1013 oxygen supported beds, 63 Ventilators are functional allotted under PM CARES, 148 personnel trained and 49 ICU beds.

Among others, Deputy Commissioner, R K Sharma, DMO Dr N S Namchoom and host of officers & public leaders were also present on the occasion.