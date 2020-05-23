Itanagar:  Portion of T T Marg collapse due to heavy rainfall

Itanagar- A portion of Tadar Tang Marg at Niti Vihar try junction has collapsed on Saturday due to heavy rainfall, and also water supply pipeline damaged due to which water supply will be suffer in Itanagar.

PHED Chief Engineer, Toko Jyoti inform that the same portion of the area was damaged few years ago due to landslide and again it has got damaged. A portion of road has also been damaged and also developed crack, a portion of the main supply line of PHED of the city has also been washed away and damaged.

The technical team of the department are engaged since morning and the pipeline realignment is going on which would be completed by Monday morning. Even it is competed the RCC anchor block would take around a week to be cured till then the supply to major parts of Itanagar would be affected.

The denizens of Itanagar may face disruption in water supply. However we are trying best effort to provide services but the resume of sufficient water supply would take a week. Jyoti added.

The damaged was due to natural calamity, but the man and machine has been pressed into services for restoration, hope general public and consumers may understand and have patience. Jyoti further said.

It is also to mention that the underground cable of several cellular services has also been damaged which is under repairing. A technical officer said.

Capital SP Tumme Amo inform that due to collapse of the portion of road the free flow of traffic toward VIP area of Niti Vihar has been affected. Police personnel has been deputed to take care of the traffic movement in the area.

He however urge upon all not to venture in night hours until there is urgency as due to heavy rainfall there may be danger as there are chances of accident in driving in bad weather and cautioned the denizens to maintain precautionary measures.

Minister AH, Vety. & DD Tage Taki also inspected the work progress in late evening and discussed about restoration of the pipelines with officers of PHED and Capital Police.