Arunachal: Pema Khandu Inaugurates two bridges over Tawang Chhu River and Sukha Nallah

Tawang- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today inaugurated two bridges dedicating to the nation, one, over the Tawang Chhu River in Tawang district and another over Sukha Nallah in West Kameng district constructed by 117 RCC under 763 BRTF.

Chief Minister in his speech said the 50m Tawang Chhu bridge and the 45m Sukha bridge will allow faster movement of civilians and military towards the Mc Mahon line.

He lauded the Border Roads Organization (BRO) for securing the borders of the country and also providing employment and business opportunities for the locals through their investment in roads and bridges.

On fears being expressed by the locals on possibility of virus entering Arunachal via central paramilitary forces, Army and BRO, Chief Minister said these forces have their own SOPs, which are being followed strictly as briefed to the state officials by these central organizations.

Later in the afternoon, Chief Minister inaugurated the police station at Jang ADC headquarters in presence of Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi.