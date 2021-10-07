Arunachal

Arunachal: Jikke Tako inaugurates Oxygen Plant at Dist Hospital in Palin

October 7, 2021
Arunachal: Jikke Tako inaugurates Oxygen Plant at Dist Hospital in Palin

PALIN-  Tali MLA Jikke Tako inaugurated the PM CARES PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) Oxygen Plant at District Hospital, Palin today.

The Chief Guest recalled the hardships faced during the initial phases of the Covid-19 pandemic. “But the pandemic has been a blessing in disguise as it has taught us many things. We all have learnt lessons from the pandemic. We pray and hope that there is no third wave. However, now we are better equipped to deal with the issue,” he said.

He further said that dependency on Itanagar Capital Region for medical cases must be minimised. For this, the facilities at the hospital must improve. The installation of PSA plant is a right direction in this matter. He requested all doctors, nurses and health workers to re-dedicate themselves for the service of the state.

Deputy Commissioner Higio Tala said that as a response to the  pandemic, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the PM CARES  has funded  the installation of Oxygen Plant in all district hospitals of the country. He expressed his gratefulness to the Prime Minister for his care shown to the people of the district.

The DC also shared the initial challenges in identifying a suitable plot and location for installation of the oxygen plant. He thanked all stakeholders for their support and cooperation in successful installation of the plant.

District Medical Officer, Kra Daadi Smt. Chasen Lowang Mallo briefed about the PSA Plant. She thanked the Deputy Commissioner and all executing departments for successful installation of the Plant.

The inaugural function was attended by all HoDs, Administrative Officers,PRI leaders, general public and all staffs of the medical fraternity.

October 7, 2021
