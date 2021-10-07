Arunachal: Bhutan Glory, species of butterfly discovered from Mishimi Hills near Mayudia Pass

ADVERTISEMENT

MAYUDIA- A beautiful species of butterfly, scientifically called Bhutanitis lidderdalii or Bhutan Glory discovered from Mishimi Hills, near Mayudia Pass on 1st October, 2021 by four naturalists and butterfly lovers Minom Pertin, Monsoon Jyoti Gogoi, Nawangla Bhutia & Roshan Upadhaya.

This beautiful species of butterfly commonly known as Bhutan Glory, because its found in Bhutan.

Informing about their discoveries to Arunachal24 over phone , Minom Pertin said “It was my maiden trip to Mishimi hills for butterflies and what a surprise I got to start with. One of the most sought-after butterflies by the naturalists and butterfly lovers. This finding will definitely boost the butterfly tourism in the area which is already one of the best places for birding” .

Pertin hope that ” This rare finding will boost the tourism in Mishimi hills in particular and the state in general”

Bhutan Glory was earlier recorded in Pange Wildlife sanctuary, Eagle Nest Wildlife sanctuary and Upper Siang in Arunachal Pradesh.

Since Mishimi hills is one of the best tourism destinations in the state, it’s finding will immensely boost the tourism in Mishimi hills.

Introduction of team discovered Bhutan Glory

Minom Pertin, is an engineer by profession but an avid nature lover, Deputy Director in NGO called SEED. Monsoon Jyoti Gogoi is a scientist in BNHS and he has prepared the checklist of butterflies for Mishimi hills. Nawangla Bhutia is the President of BAMOS, Sikkim and Roshan Upadhaya is a police constable of Arunachal Pradesh Police

Scientific details of Bhutanitis lidderdalii ( Bhutan Glory )

Bhutanitis lidderdalii, the Bhutan glory, is a species of swallowtail butterfly, which is found in Bhutan, parts of northeastern India and of Southeast Asia. Scientific name: Bhutanitis lidderdalii, Higher classification: Bhutanitis

Family: Papilionidae.