ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Bhutan Glory, species of butterfly discovered from Mishimi Hills near Mayudia Pass

This beautiful species of butterfly commonly known as Bhutan Glory, because its found in Bhutan.

October 7, 2021
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Bhutan Glory, species of butterfly discovered from Mishimi Hills near Mayudia Pass
ADVERTISEMENT

MAYUDIA- A  beautiful species of butterfly,  scientifically called Bhutanitis lidderdalii or Bhutan Glory discovered from Mishimi Hills, near Mayudia Pass on 1st October, 2021  by  four naturalists and butterfly lovers Minom Pertin, Monsoon Jyoti Gogoi, Nawangla Bhutia & Roshan Upadhaya.

This beautiful species of butterfly commonly known as Bhutan Glory, because its found in Bhutan.

Informing about their discoveries to Arunachal24 over phone , Minom Pertin said  “It was my maiden trip to Mishimi hills for butterflies and what a surprise I got to start with. One of the most sought-after butterflies by the naturalists and butterfly lovers. This finding will definitely boost the butterfly tourism in the area which is already one of the best places for birding” .

Read This Also- Meet the Police Constable known as ‘Butterfly Man of Arunachal Pradesh’

Pertin hope that ” This rare finding will boost the tourism in Mishimi hills in particular and the state in general”

Bhutan Glory was earlier recorded in Pange Wildlife sanctuary, Eagle Nest Wildlife sanctuary and Upper Siang in Arunachal Pradesh.

Since Mishimi hills is one of the best tourism destinations in the state, it’s finding will immensely boost the tourism in Mishimi hills.

Arunachal: Bhutan Glory, species of butterfly discovered from Mishimi Hills near Mayudia Pass

Introduction of team discovered Bhutan Glory 

  1. Minom Pertin, is an engineer by profession but an avid nature lover, Deputy Director in NGO called SEED.
  2. Monsoon Jyoti Gogoi is a scientist in BNHS and he has prepared the checklist of butterflies for Mishimi hills.
  3. Nawangla Bhutia is the President of BAMOS, Sikkim  and
  4. Roshan Upadhaya is a police constable of Arunachal Pradesh Police

Scientific details of Bhutanitis lidderdalii ( Bhutan Glory )

Bhutanitis lidderdalii, the Bhutan glory, is a species of swallowtail butterfly, which is found in Bhutan, parts of northeastern India and of Southeast Asia.   Scientific name: Bhutanitis lidderdalii, Higher classification: Bhutanitis
Family: Papilionidae.

Tags
October 7, 2021
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: KDO youth wing organizes cleanliness social service at Komlighat

Arunachal: KDO youth wing organizes cleanliness social service at Komlighat

October 3, 2021
Meet the Police Constable known as 'Butterfly Man of Arunachal Pradesh'

Meet the Police Constable known as ‘Butterfly Man of Arunachal Pradesh’

October 3, 2021
Martyr of Indo-China War of 1962 late Madar Tayeng inscribed in Tyag Chakra, National War Memorial at New Delhi

Martyr of Indo-China War of 1962 late Madar Tayeng inscribed in Tyag Chakra, National War Memorial at New Delhi

October 2, 2021
Arunachal: APSCPCR Team visited Longding and conducted awareness programs

Arunachal: APSCPCR Team visited Longding and conducted awareness programs

October 2, 2021
Arunachal: Gandhi Jayanti observed at OWA

Arunachal: Gandhi Jayanti observed at OWA

October 2, 2021
Arunachal: Gandhi Jayanti celebrated throughout state

Arunachal: Gandhi Jayanti celebrated throughout state

October 2, 2021
MHA extends "Disturbed Area" Tag under AFSPA For Three Dist In Arunachal Pradesh

MHA extends “Disturbed Area” Tag under AFSPA For Three Dist In Arunachal Pradesh

October 1, 2021
Itanagar: National Voluntary Blood Donation Day 2021 observed

Itanagar: National Voluntary Blood Donation Day 2021 observed

October 1, 2021
International day of Elderly 2021: 30 elderly persons including a 108 years old woman felicitated in Tawang

International day of Elderly 2021: 30 elderly persons including a 108 years old woman felicitated in Tawang

October 1, 2021
Arunachal: Guv, CM extend Gandhi Jayanti Greetings

Arunachal: Guv, CM extend Gandhi Jayanti Greetings

October 1, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!