Meet the Police Constable known as ‘Butterfly Man of Arunachal Pradesh’

Meet the police constable of Arunachal Pradesh Police, currently posted at Miao is popularly known as ” Butterfly man of Arunachal Pradesh ” . He is 27 years old Roshan Upadhaya, born and brought up In Miao, Dist-Changlang of Arunachal Pradesh.

” First thing which is required is love and feeling towards nature, the small jewel (butterfly ) too can feel the love and care. And when they sit on me, I can’t express that happiness through words. When they perch on me, first I let them feel them comfortable, then play with them and take some photos,.” This is what Roshan has to say about his love for butterflies.

Roshan Upadhaya currently holds the record for the highest number of butterfly species captured through his lens, 140 to be precise. Prior to him, Nawangla Bhutia, also known as ‘Butterfly Man of Sikkim’ held that record as recognised by the Limca Book of Records. Roshan considers Bhutia to be his inspiration and the person who motivated him to break his record.

Roshan first took a photograph of butterflies on 17 Nov 2017, and till now he has received many awards, even getting the title of “The Butterfly Man of Arunachal Pradesh”. He Discovered two new species of Butterfles and 1 species of dragonfly. He got a place in the India Book of Record and Asia Book of Records. He has also won the Butterfly Photography competition 2019 conducted by WWF India. He has also received an Honorary Doctorate and Commendation Certificate Class- I from the learned DGP Arunachal Pradesh.

When asked about his success story Roshan had this to say “Behind all my success, there is one person who supported me throughout my journey, my best friend Minom Pertin . He is the one who brought me to this small and beautiful world of the flying jewel. He is also the one who always helped me whenever I need any support and boosted my morale. I and My friend Pertin discovered two new species of butterfly namely Striped Hair Steak and Elusive prince and one species of Dragonfly”, informed Roshan.

“It was just my passion and with this police job, I needed some break to balance my hectic life. It is my passion gives me that peace which balances my life”, says Roshan.

Till now, Roshan and his friend have recorded 420+ species of butterflies from Namdapha Tiger Reserve.

Talking to Arunachal24, Roshan said “Through butterflies I want to generate public awareness about the importance of butterflies in balancing the ecology. Roshan and his friend have one NGO called SEED ( Society for education and environment development ) whose main focus being to try connecting the youth to nature, to understand it and generate common awareness, so that they can work together and save the mother nature through conservation.

This year too SEED organized the 4th edition of the Namdapha Butterfly Meet with huge success. And the best part of the meet were the participation of Local students from Arunachal, Roshan informed.