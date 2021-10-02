Arunachal:  152nd Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi Celebrated At 2nd Bn Hq Aalo

ADVERTISEMENT

AALO- On othe occassion of 152nd Birth Anniversary of Mahatma GandhiA friendly football match was played between BBC(Bn Badminton Club Aalo)& BFC(Bn Football Club Aalo) at Bn ground today morning from 6.30 am and BFC won this match by 2-1. Informed Tumme Amo, Commandant, 2nd Bn Aalo.

However, Ronaldinho style goal from BBC side was declared as the best goal and that too without any assistance.

The football match was followed by cleaning works & pledge to follow the principles of truth, non violence, love & world peace taught by the great soul, the Mahatma.

BBC & BFC members went for a small picnic & swimming at mesmerizing Siyom/Yomgo river bank.