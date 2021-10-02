Martyr of Indo-China War of 1962 late Madar Tayeng inscribed in Tyag Chakra, National War Memorial at New Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng ) – One of the martyr of Indo-China war of 1962 from Arunachal Pradesh hailing from Mebo village of East Siang District located in the beautiful foothills of outer Himamayan mountain, late Madar Tayeng whose name was initially found miss out from the inscription in the national war memorial, was finally included and inscribed after 42nd Dambuk Assembly Constituency, MLA, Smti Gum Tayeng and his son Raju Tayeng, Chief Commissioner, Income Tax, Govt. of India pursued the matter with the ministry of defence.

After the confirmation and inscription of name of late Madar Tayeng in the Tyag Chakra, National War Memorial, New Delhi during March 2021 last, a formal ceremony of announcement with felicitation to the surviving sister of martyr, Smti Kosek Tayeng was organized today at Mebo village while marking Gandhi Jayanti also.

The programme was attended by Gum Tayeng, MLA, Dambuk, Lower Dibang Valley district along with Raju Tayeng, Chief Commissioner, Income Tax, Kaling Tayeng, Commissioner, PWD, Abu Tayeng, Director, Tourism, Obang Tayeng, retired Director IPR and others including Zila Parishad Members from Mebo Banggo and Monggu Banggo of East Siang district and Roing and Dambuk of Lower Dibang Valley district. Gaon Burahs of the Mebo and nearby villages along with others also paid floral tribute to the late Madar Tayeng.

While the welcome speech was addressed by Er. Geyon Tayeng, Secretary General, Tayeng Welfare Society, introductory speech was given by Raju Tayeng and Obang Tayeng presented a brief history of late Madar Tayeng. Lower Dibang Valley ZPC, Obang Ngupok and Mebo Banggo ZPM, Osu Borang also spoke on the occasion and expressed thankfulness to Ministry of defence, Govt of India for inscribing the name of the martyr from Arunachal Pradesh in the National War Memorial, New Delhi whose name was initially missed out.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA, Gum Tayeng said that she wrote to Ministry defence during October 2019 when late Madar Tayeng’s name was found missing from the inscription in the National War Memorial, New Delhi to which Ministry responded promptly and intimated her of the inscription later during March 2021. Gum Tayeng also felicitated Smti Kosek Tayeng (80 years), sister of late Madar Tayeng on the occasion.

It is important to mention here that on 20th of October 1962, the Chinese Army suddenly launched an attack on Indian outposts in Aksai Chin and in NEFA (now Arunachal Pradesh). In that war the Chinese Army also made an attack at the Walong Sector in Anjaw district of eastern Arunachal Pradesh. The Battle at Walong is remembered in military history for the fierce and bloody resistance put up by the Indian Army most notably by the Kumaon and Dogra Regiment.

It is stated that some companies of armed forces of the Indian army were wiped out to the last man in the 1962 war where Indian Army defended against China in all sectors except at Walong where the Indian Army launched its only counter attack against the Chinese Army. It is also stated that the Chinese Army was brought to a standstill for at least 20 days at Walong.

In this battle in addition to the regular Indian Army it is understood that Assam Rifles also participated and it is stated that the “C” Company of the 7th Assam Rifles including late MadarTayeng of Mebo Village was wiped out to the last man.

The War ended on 21st of November 1962 with the withdrawal of the Chinese Army. It was only in March 1963 that Lieutenant Kuldeep Singh (retired as Brigadier) could reach Walong again to recover and cremate the dead bodies of the fallen comrade. Probably many of the fallen soldiers were cremated or buried unidentified and unsung then.