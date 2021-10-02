Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Students’ Union’s 1st Winter Football Tournament concluded

ADVERTISEMENT

DIYUN- Commemorating the Swarnim Vijay Varsh and Gandhi Jayanti 2021, the final match of the 1st APCSU Winter Football tournament was concluded between Avoipur Youth FC Vs United Miao FC at Diyun general ground. UMFC lifted the winner Trophy of APCSU 1st Winter Football Tournament and Avoipur Youth FC lifted the Runner up Cup.

The motto of the tournament is “Say No to Drugs” to fight against the menace of drug abuse which was supported by Changlang District Administration, Changlang District Police, 14 Assam Regiment Indian Army and 2nd IRBN Diyun. A total of 27 teams from 4 districts- Changlang, Namsai, Papumpare and Lohit faced off against each other in the knockout tournament. APCSU with assistance from Indian Army organised the 1st winter football tournament which commenced on 10th Sept. 2021. Approximately 5000 locals and students witnessed the final match and prize distribution ceremony.

Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Students’ Union has always raised the voice against drugs and initiated many awareness programs in past which includes reaching out to village to village for awareness programs. Humanity demands certain discipline and that discipline cannot be achieved when our children and youths indulge in DRUGS. We wish to make our area, “A DRUG FREE ZONE” stated Drishya Muni Chakma, President of APCSU.

The final match and Prize distribution ceremony was graced by Hon’ble MLA Diyun-Bordumsa as a chief Guest, Dr.Devansh Yadav (IAS) DC Changlang as Guest of Honour and as a special Guests Mr. Arjun Mohan IAS (ADC, Bordumsa), Ms.Akanksha Yadav IPS (Commandant, 2nd IRBN Diyun), Saurabh Bhagawat (Second CO Indian Army), Shri Khasang Maio (ZPM, Bordumsa), Shri Mukesh Deori (ZPM, Diyun) and others dignitaries.

President of APCSU extends thankfulness to all the participants, Guests band players for witnessing the final match and prize distribution ceremony and he also requested and apprised Hon’ble MLA and Deputy Commissioner about the lack of adequate sports ground in Diyun Circle and requested and submitted the Memorandum for having multipurpose sports Ground in Diyun Circle. Dr. Devansh Yadav (DC Changlang) has announced 4 Chakma Villages- Milanpur, M’Pen-I, M’Pen- II and Dharmapur-II as drug free village and appreciated Chakma Students’ Union for taking such initiative to engage youths in games and sports and to fight against drugs.

In his speech Hon’ble MLA has appreciated APCSU for taking such positive initiative for the welfare of youths and society in particular. He has briefed the ongoing development under Diyun- Bordumsa constituency and also announced that 1 crore will be released towards multipurpose sports Ground under circle in the next financial year under DoTCL.

In his message, Supon Chakma, General Secretary, APCSU stated “APCSU is very concerned that drug addiction is a menace for the entire society. It can harm all communities irrespective of whether they are Chakmas, Hajongs, Khampti, Singpho, Thangsa etc or not. It does not differentiate among communities. If timely interventions are not made, it may spread to different age groups, making large populations in drug addiction”.