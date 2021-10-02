Arunachal: APSCPCR Team visited Longding and conducted awareness programs

ADVERTISEMENT

LONGDING- The team of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR), led by its Chairperson Gumri Ringu, member Ngurang Achung, Chongrowju, Jumtum Minga and Miss Peace Moyong which is on a statewide tour, visited longding today. They visited the anganwadi centres at Senua village, One Stop Centre and the offices of the DCPU and CWC.

The team held a meeting and interactive sessions with all the stakeholders and briefed them about the powers and functions of the commission, the procedures of handling POCSO cases, imparting sex education in schools, and the need to follow up child labour and child trafficking cases.

Speaking at the occasion Shri Ngurang Achung briefed about the roles of the commission; also, other than discussing various rules and regulations, he pointed out that there is disparity and mismatch in the data related to juvenile cases in Child Welfare committee and Police, which need to be looked into seriously. He emphasized on the need to protect the rights of children.

Niri Chongrowju spoke about nuances and importance of juvenile Justice Act, Juvenile Justice Board, Social Investigation report, social status reports etc. He put forwarded the need of cooperation between various departments and stakeholders to bring about positive results.

Shri Jumtum Minga focused on the need to sensitize school on sex education, he also discussed the importance of “Drop Box” where any child can put their grievances, he also emphasized on the need to have full fledged District labour officer in the district.

Shri Bani Lego Longding DC appreciated the efforts of the APSCPCR and assured of all possible help, he said that there exist a casual attitude towards child labour and ignorance about child rights which are detrimental for the efforts of the govt. So he said rigorous awareness programs needs to be carried out to address the knowledge gap and bringing attitudinal changes.

Chairperson Mrs Gumri Ringu while Interacting with the gathering said that she would make every effort to organize more interactive sessions on various acts and rules in the future. She also urged the parents to be more vigilant. She emphasized on the need of vocational training for the child labour, for effective rehabilitation. She also requested the District Administration to make a system to record the outflow of labour from the district. Then she requested the Police department to introduce Child friendly Police station as early as possible.

Representative from Wancho council, LDSU and other student union also shared their views and opinion in the interactive session. They shared their concern about the rising cases of human trafficking in the district; they put forwarded issue of non existence of JJI and Child care institutions in the district.

The program was attended by ZPMs, Deputy Director ICDS, DMO, DDSE, DySP, Circle Offcer, CDPOs other officers from the line department, PRI members and Gaon Buras