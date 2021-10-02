Arunachal: Gandhi Jayanti observed at OWA

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- On the auspicious occasion of 152nd Gandhi Jayanti, celebration, staffs of Oju Welfare Association, (OWA) and Arunachal Women Helpline-181, (WHL-181) led by Mrs Ratan Anya, Chairperson, conducted cleanliness drive at Naharlagun Police Station followed by distributing dustbin to dispose of three types of waste materials viz. E-waste, Biodegradable Waste and Non-biodegradable waste.

Later Chairperson, OWA also distributed tote bag, which is a small initiative of OWA to promote plastic free Arunachal Pradesh to Shri. Dekio Gumja, (APPS) SDPO Naharlagun, Police Station to be further distributed to the police personnel and she also distributed dustbin and tote bags to few shopkeepers at daily market, Naharlagun. Later on a formal programme was organized at OWA campus.

The programme started with receiving of Chief Guest Shri. Dekio Gunja, APPS, SDPO, Naharlagun Police Station and Guest of Honour Smt. Nyapi Ringu, Former Deputy Director, Dept. of WCD, Govt. of AP by Chairperson, OWA and staffs of WHL-181. After formally receiving the dignitaries they planted Borpat (Eri food plant) which also has high medicinal values.

Further, the dignitaries were escorted to the auditorium and then offered shradhanjali to Gandhi Ji by lighting up the lamp. The Chief Guest and Guest of Honour were felicitated by the, chairperson, OWA followed by welcome address by Smt. Ratan Anya, Chairperson, OWA. In her speech she welcomed the dignitaries for sparing their valuable time from their busy schedule, she then brief the participation on Gandhi ji’s non-violence, swachh bharat movement.

Later the staffs of Arunachal Women Helpline-181, presented Welcome song, followed by distribution of tote bag, and several colorful cultural programmes were presented by the children of Children Home, inmates of Swadhar Greh as well as the staffs of WHL-181.

Meanwhile, Chief Guest, Dekio Gumja, APPS, SDPO, Naharlagun Police Station in his speech enlighten the participants on Gandhi ji’s motto of Ahinsa, his affection towards children and also advice the children to not go for lavish life rather strive hard from grassroot and achieve success in life. He also appreciated OWA and WHL-181 for rendering selfless services toward women and children in distress. He also assured to render helping hand and cooperate with OWA and WHL-181 when ever required.

Smt. Nyapi Ringu, Former Deputy Director, Dept. of WCD, Govt. of Ar. P, Guest of Honour, in her speech shared her association with OWA since former Chairperson, OWA’s time. She also appreciated OWA for their selfless service towards humanity, especially the distressed women and children in need of care and protection. She further conveyed her best wishes to OWA and Whl-181 for future endeavors.

The programme ended with vote of thanks by Ms. Binny Yachu, Project Manager, Arunachal Pradesh Women Helpline-181.